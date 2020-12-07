“Glass Packaging Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Glass Packaging market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Beverage Industry To Hold The Highest Market Share

– The market for glass packaging in the alcoholic beverage industry is facing intense competition from metal packaging in the form of cans, but it is expected to maintain its share during the forecast period, due to its preference in the premium products. The growth is expected to be observed across different beverage products like juices, coffee, tea, soups, non-dairy beverages, and others.

– Amongst alcoholic beverages, beer witnessed tremendous growth in the past few years, as the majority of beer volume is sold in glass bottles and is driving the need for increased production rates in the glass packaging industry. The increasing demand for premium variants in alcoholic drinks is driving the growth of glass bottles. Developing nations like are also showing much higher quality perception for beer.

– Also, returnable glass bottles remain a significant form of product delivery for all major companies in the non-alcoholic beverage industry as they provide a cost-effective method. For instance, currently, about 70% of the bottles used for natural mineral water are made of plastic. The choice of the bottled water packaging material is increasing, taking into account, the environmental considerations.

to Grow Significantly

– Consumers in the United Kingdom have higher awareness related to the health and environmental benefits of glass bottles and are willing to pay higher costs for these benefits. Manufacturers are also realizing these trends and increasingly addressing it in their choice of packaging.

– The UK glass industry has the knowledge and expertise to be globally competitive. High-volume glass manufacturing contributes around GBP 1.3 billion to the UK economy each year. The United Kingdom also acts as the central hub of the an economy, when it comes to exports. According to the Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, the food and drink exports exceeded GBP 22 billion in 2017, up from GBP 20.2 billion in 2016.

– Lightweight glass has been the major innovation in recent times, offering the same resistance as the older glass materials and higher stability, while reducing the volume of the raw materials used. Also, Alcoholic drinks are expected to lead the way for the glass packaging market, owing to the decent sales of beer and whiskey in the United Kingdom, with an increasing demand for premium variants.

Market Overview:

The global glass packaging market has been estimated at USD 54.26 billion in 2018 and is forecasted to register a CAGR of 4.39% to reach USD 70.21 billion by 2024. Glass Packaging is known as one of the most trusted forms of packaging for health, taste and environments safety. Despite facing heavy competition from plastics, the ability of glass to self-portray a premium image while maintaining the freshness and safety of the product can ensure its presence, worldwide, across a range of end-user industries.

– Rising consumer demand for safe and healthier packaging is helping glass grow in different categories. Also, innovative technologies for embossing, shaping and adding artistic finishes to glass are making glass packaging more desirable among end-users. Furthermore, factors such as the increasing demand for eco-friendly products, and the rising demand from the food and beverages market are stimulating the growth of the market.

– Also, the recyclable nature of glass makes it environmentally the most desired packaging type. The lightweight glass has been the significant innovation in recent times, offering the same resistance as the older glass materials and higher stability, reducing the volume of raw materials used and CO2 emitted.

– From a regional point of view, emerging markets like and China are witnessing high demand for beer, soft drinks, and ciders, owing to the increasing per capita spending of the consumers and their changing lifestyles. However, the increasing operational costs and growing usage of substitute products such as plastics and tin are restaining the market growth. Key Manufacturers Like

