“Food Service Packaging Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Food Service Packaging market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Plastic Containers to Account for a Significant Market Share

– Demand for plastic packaging is growing at a rapid rate, because it is lightweight, microwaveable, and is available in various design options.

– These products are gaining preference over glass bottles, jars, containers, and metal containers, owing to their multiple benefits.

– Moreover, the recent trend and changing consumer preference for intelligent packaging solutions that can improve safety and convenience, extend product life shelf and monitor freshness, have also contributed to the growing demand for a single-sized plastic container.

– Sustainable packaging is the need of the hour and with many new innovations like biodegradable plastic, bioplastic, that can mitigate environmental risk, the plastic market slowly gaining a little bit of traction.

– Consumers will have increased value for recyclability and perceived “greenness” of packaging—at the same time, demand for proof of sustainability claims will grow exponentially.

– Moreover, the market size of sustainable packaging along with incremental usage of paper, wood, glass, cotton, & others packaging material as sustainable packaging materials are changing the consumers buying habit that makes the environment eco – friendly.

Asia-Pacific Accounts for the Largest Market Demand

– Owing to the presence of densely populated and emerging economies such as Southeast Asian countries, China, and India, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

– China accounts for the most significant share in the market, ahead of the United States, owing to its comparatively higher food and beverage consumption. The presence of a more dense population and a similar rise in the consumption of fast food is augmenting the growth of the market.

– Moreover, in Australia, people spend nearly 32% of their household food budget on eating out and fast food, and the average fast food meal contains almost half of an adult’s recommended daily energy intake. Subway, KFC, Hungry Jack’s, Domino’s, Pizza Hut are some of the prominent QRSs in the country that is witnessing a rapid rise in their businesses.

– Major Indian City’s, with urbanization and change in lifestyle, coping with fast-paced work life and dependence on online food platform for burning out their hunger are rapidly changing the dynamics of the foodservice industry.

Market Overview:

The food service packaging market was estimated at USD 48.31 billion in 2018. This market is expected to reach USD 82.50 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.14% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Owing to the rising demand for quick-service restaurants (QSR) coupled with consumer preferences for on-the-go consumption, and propelling e-commerce due to rise in delivery applications, the market for foodservice packaging is growing rapidly.

– Growth in urban population and the consequent increase in demand for processed and prepared food have a significant impact on the growth of the market. For Instance, in the United Kingdom, Just Eat plc reported that household expenditure on takeaways increased from GBP 10.1 billion in 2017 to GBP 10.4 billion in 2018 and is further expected to reach GBP 11.2 billion by 2021.

– Food service has grown to become a major part of consumer spending. As this trend increases, packaging plays a key role in ensuring food safety and providing convenience to consumers. For instance, proper package labeling allows food preparers to know the source of food, its proper holding temperature, and the adequate cooking needed.

– Increase in stringent rules and regulation from government adhering to quality standards is hindering the market growth. Key Manufacturers Like

Amcor Limited

Sealed Air Corporation

International Paper Company

Berry Global, Inc.

Bemis Company Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Huhtamäki Oyj

Graphic Packaging