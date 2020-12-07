The report focuses on the favorable Global “Aluminum Foil Packaging market” and its expanding nature. The Aluminum Foil Packaging market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Aluminum Foil Packaging market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Aluminum Foil Packaging market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Aluminum Foil Packaging market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

Foil Wrappers Accounts for Significant Share in the Market

– The food, tobacco, and cosmetics industries are expected to be the major drivers for the growth of aluminum foil wraps over the forecast period.

– The global cigarette market has shown a steady growth in the review period, and this growth is expected to continue over the forecast period as the next generation of tobacco and nicotine products, such as e-cigarettes, are increasingly being commercialized

– Statistics released by the British American Tobacco estimated that around 5,600 billion cigarettes are consumed each year worldwide.

– An aluminum foil wrap provides certain characteristics, such as dead fold and embosses ability, which cannot be obtained by other methods of packaging materials.

– Companies have been identified to take advantage of aluminum foil’s unique barrier properties to safeguard tobacco products against moisture, deterioration, aroma transmission, and bacteria by sustaining a micro-climate in the package.

– Increasing the tobacco industry is expected to proportionately push the adoption of aluminum foil wraps over the forecast period.

– APAC’s increase in the urban population can be attributed to the increase in the usage of aluminum foil, which is consistently increasing in countries like South Korea and China. North America has a huge usage penetration for the aluminum foil market but the usage still has scope as according to the US Department, American households only use about one to three foil wraps per day. But the usage beyond is very minimal, which leaves span for market capture.

North America Accounts for Significant Share in the Market.

– Though the country’s exports of aluminum foil were up till 2013, the robust domestic demand for aluminum has caused an increase in aluminum foil import from China, whose foil shipments to the have increased almost 10 fold, accounting to around 265 million pounds, in the last decade.

– The food industry accounts for around 5% of the country’s GDP and is still growing, owing to the greater demand for packaged food. With the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)-specified guidelines for packaging of food products, aluminum finds its place in the list of approved materials or coatings that can be used safely.

– There is a rising availability of packaged dairy products through various retailing channels, along with the increasing consumer preference toward protein-based products, such as yogurt, cheese, and butter, which are expected to drive the adoption of dairy-based packaging in the United States.

– The US cheese shipments to China, South Korea, and increased by more than 25% each, and exports to Japan and Southeast Asia increased by 16% and 8%, respectively. Furthermore, the changing consumer lifestyles in the region, coupled with the growing demand for snack products, is driving the demand for aluminum-packaged food products that offer an extended shelf life and sterility.

– According to the US Dairy Export Council, dairy export accounted for USD 4.8 billion. This dynamic situation of the dairy industry is prompting product manufacturers to turn toward innovation to meet the increasing needs of the consumers, as well as adhering to the domestic and international industry food standards.

