Mon. Dec 7th, 2020

Green Packaging Market: 2020 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2024 Forecast Research Report

Dec 7, 2020

Green Packaging

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Green Packaging market” and its expanding nature. The Green Packaging market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • Green Packaging market registered a value of USD 224.92 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period 2019-2024. The packaging industry continues to make notable progress in environment-friendly innovations that meet consumer demand for a more sustainable community. There is a noticeable rise in awareness about high-performance packaging can increase the shelf life of a product and the need for sustainable end-of-life options for plastics waste.
  • Increasing awareness about environmental concerns among consumers and industries are primarily increasing the growth of the green packaging market.
  • Increasing public awareness about environmental concerns has resulted in higher demand for sustainable packaging and processing operations. Sustainability initiatives have advanced considerably, leading manufacturers to reduce the source material through downgauging, creating thinner and lighter packaging, while reducing waste.
  • Issues pertaining to sustainability, environment, ethics, safety, quality and product costs are becoming increasingly important for modern-day consumers when purchasing products. A number of these issues are also enforced by packaging legislative regulations, which is expected to have a positive impact on the green packaging market, globally.

    Key Manufacturers

  • Amcor Limited
  • Mondi Group
  • Sealed Air Corporation
  • Tetra Pak International SA
  • Winpak Limited
  • Berry Global Inc.
  • Bemis Company Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • Huhtumaki Oyj

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Green Packaging market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Green Packaging market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Green Packaging market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Green packaging is also known as sustainable packaging that uses materials and manufacturing methods for the packaging of goods that has a low impact on both energy consumption and on the environment. Following the government regulations, most of the manufacturers use sustainable packaging to eliminate the contaminants and chemicals that destroy the water, soil, and atmosphere of our planet.

    TOC of Green Packaging Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Green Packaging market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Green Packaging Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Green Packaging market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Green Packaging market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Green Packaging market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Green Packaging market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Green Packaging market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Food Industry is expected to hold the Major Share

    The food industry is expected to hold the major share owing to the increasing usage of recyclable packaging and minimal waste generation practices in the industry.

    Plastic bottles, aluminum cans, and reusable containers are the most preferred sustainable packaging solutions in the industry. Although most of the food packaging in the current market scenario is packed in plastics, only a small portion of it is recyclable or reusable.

    The use of metal alternatives and refillable containers is increasing the use of aluminum cans and minimal packaging items, such as tubs and trays made from aluminum foil. This trend is mainly evident in the global dairy packaging industry. Manufacturers are increasingly preferring aluminum foil packaging alternatives, especially in North America and , where sustainable packaging is one of the top preferences to pick a product.

    According to an Aluminium AV, more than 22% of the aluminum produced in the region is used for packaging proposes. Also, with increasing awareness of green packaging, globally, the use of aluminum and recyclable/reusable food packaging is expected to increase, over the forecast period.

    North America is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share

    North America is currently the largest market for green packaging, globally. Unlike many regions in the world, where government regulations play a crucial part in the growth of green packaging, high awareness and consumer preferences for eco-friendly solutions are the prime reasons for rapid adoption. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the major region along with the highest growth owing to immense demand for packaging from almost all end users dedicated to vast retail market and consumer preferences.

    Study objectives of Green Packaging Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Green Packaging market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Green Packaging market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Green Packaging market trends that influence the global Green Packaging market

    Detailed TOC of Green Packaging Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Emergence of Substitutes such as Bioplastics
    4.3.2 Increasing Awareness About Environmental Concerns Among Consumer Industries
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 High Costs Involved with Recycling
    4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.5.3 Bargaining Power Of Consumers
    4.5.4 Threat Of Substitute Products
    4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type of Packaging
    5.1.1 Recycled Content Packaging
    5.1.1.1 Paper
    5.1.1.2 Metal
    5.1.1.3 Plastic
    5.1.1.4 Glass
    5.1.2 Reusable Packaging
    5.1.2.1 Drums
    5.1.2.2 Plastic Containers
    5.1.2.3 Intermediate Bulk Containers
    5.1.2.4 Others
    5.1.3 Degradable Packaging
    5.2 By End User Industry
    5.2.1 Food
    5.2.2 Beverage
    5.2.3 Pharmaceutical
    5.2.4 Personal Care
    5.2.5 Other Industries
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.2
    5.3.3 Asia Pacific
    5.3.4 Latin America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Amcor Limited
    6.1.2 Mondi Group
    6.1.3 Sealed Air Corporation
    6.1.4 Tetra Pak International SA
    6.1.5 Winpak Limited
    6.1.6 Berry Global Inc.
    6.1.7 Bemis Company Inc.
    6.1.8 BASF SE
    6.1.9 Huhtumaki Oyj

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

