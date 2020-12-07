The report focuses on the favorable Global “Green Packaging market” and its expanding nature. The Green Packaging market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Green Packaging market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Green Packaging market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Green Packaging market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Green Packaging Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Green Packaging market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Food Industry is expected to hold the Major Share

The food industry is expected to hold the major share owing to the increasing usage of recyclable packaging and minimal waste generation practices in the industry.

Plastic bottles, aluminum cans, and reusable containers are the most preferred sustainable packaging solutions in the industry. Although most of the food packaging in the current market scenario is packed in plastics, only a small portion of it is recyclable or reusable.

The use of metal alternatives and refillable containers is increasing the use of aluminum cans and minimal packaging items, such as tubs and trays made from aluminum foil. This trend is mainly evident in the global dairy packaging industry. Manufacturers are increasingly preferring aluminum foil packaging alternatives, especially in North America and , where sustainable packaging is one of the top preferences to pick a product.

According to an Aluminium AV, more than 22% of the aluminum produced in the region is used for packaging proposes. Also, with increasing awareness of green packaging, globally, the use of aluminum and recyclable/reusable food packaging is expected to increase, over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share

North America is currently the largest market for green packaging, globally. Unlike many regions in the world, where government regulations play a crucial part in the growth of green packaging, high awareness and consumer preferences for eco-friendly solutions are the prime reasons for rapid adoption. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the major region along with the highest growth owing to immense demand for packaging from almost all end users dedicated to vast retail market and consumer preferences.

Detailed TOC of Green Packaging Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Emergence of Substitutes such as Bioplastics

4.3.2 Increasing Awareness About Environmental Concerns Among Consumer Industries

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Costs Involved with Recycling

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power Of Consumers

4.5.4 Threat Of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Packaging

5.1.1 Recycled Content Packaging

5.1.1.1 Paper

5.1.1.2 Metal

5.1.1.3 Plastic

5.1.1.4 Glass

5.1.2 Reusable Packaging

5.1.2.1 Drums

5.1.2.2 Plastic Containers

5.1.2.3 Intermediate Bulk Containers

5.1.2.4 Others

5.1.3 Degradable Packaging

5.2 By End User Industry

5.2.1 Food

5.2.2 Beverage

5.2.3 Pharmaceutical

5.2.4 Personal Care

5.2.5 Other Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amcor Limited

6.1.2 Mondi Group

6.1.3 Sealed Air Corporation

6.1.4 Tetra Pak International SA

6.1.5 Winpak Limited

6.1.6 Berry Global Inc.

6.1.7 Bemis Company Inc.

6.1.8 BASF SE

6.1.9 Huhtumaki Oyj

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

