Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles market” and its expanding nature. The Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The global cosmetics and perfumery glass bottles market was valued at USD 1,745.91 million, and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 3.63% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Urbanization, growing millennial population, and rising disposable incomes are the major contributors to this growth. Urbanization created several opportunities for the market players. Further, consumer awareness regarding the availability of different cosmetics is driving the demand for cosmetic products, and subsequently, packaging.
  • Key players in the fragrance and perfume market are focusing on developing natural-based fragrances, due to the rising consciousness about risks associated with synthetic fragrances. For instance, the Luxe brand positioned itself as a natural fragrance brand, and is collaborating with celebrities for product endorsement.
  • The increasing demand for personalized and natural fragrances is augmenting the market’s growth. Key players are focusing on developing innovative fragrances and packaging to boost their sales across the world.
  • Furthermore, premium brands are gaining high popularity among consumers. Increasing consumer spending on luxury products, due to the rising disposable incomes (particularly in the Middle East and ) is instrumental in boosting the global fragrance and perfume market’s growth.
  • Bottles have been a favored pack format for decades, constituting a majority share of perfume and cosmetic packaging, and thus demonstrating the popularity of this pack type. Bottles are the core pack types for majorly all applications in these products, and thus, there is no apparent shift in product launches.
  • Bottles, however, are facing fierce competition from tubes, and thus, in response to the same, companies are providing different kinds of applications and closures for bottles to make them suitable for on-the-go use.

    Key Manufacturers

  • Verescence Inc.
  • Vidraria Anchieta
  • Vitro SAB De CV
  • Zignago Vetro SpA
  • Piramal Glass
  • Pragati Glass Pvt Ltd
  • Roma International Plc
  • Saver Glass Inc.
  • Sgb Packaging Inc.
  • Sks Bottle & Packaging Inc.
  • Stolzle
  • Oberglas GmbH
  • Apg Group (Verbeeck Packaging Group)
  • Baralan International SpA
  • Bormioli Luigi
  • Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd
  • Continental Bottle Company Ltd
  • Dsm Packaging Sdn Bhd
  • Gerresheimer Group
  • Heinz
  • Glas Group Holdings
  • Lumson SpA

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Packaging is a critical element for the cosmetic and perfume industries. Packaging for these industries is not only about security and protection but also about ensuring that the product is kept in its best condition during transportation and storage.

    TOC of Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Perfume Segment Is Expected To Register a Significant Growth

    As glass bottles dominate the global fragrance and perfume market, the growing demand for perfume is also expected to increase the usage of glass bottles in the cosmetic sector.

    Also, the demand for natural-based, fragrances instead of synthetic-based ingredients, is growing, due to growing consciousness about the risk of allergies and toxins. For instance, the US-based Luxe Brands, Inc. is positioning itself as a natural fragrance brand and is collaborating with celebrities for product endorsement.

    According to industry estimates, the Indian perfume industry is valued at INR 2000 crore, estimated to grow by 50% by 2020. The current online perfume market is also estimated at INR 148 crore, and is expected to increase by approximately 120%.

    Also, the increasing importance of personal grooming, coupled with growing demand from the millennial population, is forcing many luxury perfume companies to cater to local markets too.
    For instance, Ahmedabad-based luxury perfume company, All Good Scents, was launched in 2014. The company introduced its luxury products in the local market and recorded a month-on-month average sales growth of 40% in 2016.

    The Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies

    The increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the for cosmetic packaging and growing trends of skincare products are some of the significant factors driving the market growth. Nail care and perfume products seem to be the biggest focus of consumers and retailers in the country. Due to the growing demand for cosmetic products, many cosmetic vendors are also adopting and innovating intelligent glass packaging solutions to improve customers’ interests, as well as increase product safety.

    For instance, in 2018, Verescence, with two production facilities in Atlanta, showcased its latest patented technologies in the United States, including unbreakable glass and mineral glass, as well as NEO infinite glass (the first premium clear glass composed of 90% recycled materials). It also introduced a wide range of stock bottles and many personalization techniques (colors, shapes, and decorations) that can transform La Collection bottles into customized creations.

    The packaging vendors in the country are also producing airless pumps and glass bottles. These protect sensitive products, such as natural skin care creams, serums, foundations, and other preservative-free formula creams, by preventing them from excessive exposure to air, thus, increasing product shelf life up to 15%.

    Study objectives of Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles market trends that influence the global Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles market

    Detailed TOC of Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Rising Demand for Dropper Bottles
    4.2.2 Increased Emphasis on Packaging for Product Differentiation
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Growth of Plastic Packaging as a Substitute for Glass Bottles
    4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Product
    5.1.1 Perfumes
    5.1.2 Nail Care
    5.1.3 Skin Care
    5.1.4 Other Products
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North America
    5.2.1.1 United States
    5.2.1.2 Canada
    5.2.2
    5.2.2.1 Germany
    5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.2.2.3 France
    5.2.2.4 Russia
    5.2.2.5 Rest of
    5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.2.3.1 China
    5.2.3.2 South Korea
    5.2.3.3 India
    5.2.3.4 Japan
    5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.2.4 Latin America
    5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Verescence Inc.
    6.1.2 Vidraria Anchieta
    6.1.3 Vitro SAB De CV
    6.1.4 Zignago Vetro SpA
    6.1.5 Piramal Glass
    6.1.6 Pragati Glass Pvt Ltd
    6.1.7 Roma International Plc
    6.1.8 Saver Glass Inc.
    6.1.9 Sgb Packaging Inc.
    6.1.10 Sks Bottle & Packaging Inc.
    6.1.11 Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH
    6.1.12 Apg Group (Verbeeck Packaging Group)
    6.1.13 Baralan International SpA
    6.1.14 Bormioli Luigi
    6.1.15 Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd
    6.1.16 Continental Bottle Company Ltd
    6.1.17 Dsm Packaging Sdn Bhd
    6.1.18 Gerresheimer Group
    6.1.19 Heinz-Glas Group Holdings
    6.1.20 Lumson SpA

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

