Key Market Trends:

Increasing Popularity of Diving Destinations

– The Red Sea is one of the most attractive places for diving. Its increasing popularity has been providing the closest access to clear tropical waters for many an tourists.

– Historically, a majority of the diving activity takes places in Egypt, which has a large portion of the coastline, including some of the finest dive spots, such as Ras Muhammed, the Straits of Tiran, and the famous Thistlegorm wreck, a British armed Merchant Navy ship initially discovered by French oceanographer Jacques Yves Cousteau.

– At the turn of the millennium, the Egyptian government became more focused on diving tourism. It then observed that the overall number of visitors was increasing and would reach nearly 15 million a year by 2010.

– The government realized that tourists were not just visiting historical sites, such as the pyramids of Giza and Luxor, but were also interested in the Red Sea. Also, many tourists were non-divers initially who then, learned to dive in Egypt.

– However, there was a massive inrush of dedicated and certified divers to Egypt due to its unique marine environment.

– The Egyptian government appointed a new group to oversee the diving standards in the country, called the Egyptian Chamber of Diving and Watersports (CDWS).

– The CDWS was instructed to use ISO 24803 as the benchmark for dive center operations. Every dive center in the country was to be inspected and compared to this standard, in order to be allowed to operate legally. This was a major undertaking, as there were only about 250 centers at that time.

Rebreathers Becoming Commonplace at Dive Resorts

– Rebreathers have become commonplace at dive resorts and on live-aboard vessels. They were strictly used for military purposes and were not completely available to mainstream divers until very recently.

– The rebreathers that were released by companies in the past were far less developed than the ones available currently.

– An example is the USD 2,800 Fieno-S semi-closed rebreather for recreational divers launched by the Japan-based company, Grand Bleu Inc., in 1995. Over the years rebreathers have certainly become more expensive, as more improvements were made in them.

– In 2010, KISS introduced a lightweight GEM rebreather with an innovative mouthpiece that vents one-third of a breath. Rebreathers started to become mainstream when PADI launched its recreational rebreather course in 2011.

– One of the lower priced rebreather models available in the market is the KISS Orca Spirit, which has a barebones option that allows divers to purchase a diving system without mouthpiece, displays, and computers.

Market Overview:

The global scuba diving equipment market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.41%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024

– America accounts for the largest share of the dive tourism market, with the being one of the most significant sources of markets for dive tourism. California and Florida are two of the top states in diving.

– There are also numerous programs and initiatives worldwide that enable business owners to establish and expand their scuba diving businesses.

For instance, in January 2018, the Professional Association of Diving Instructors launched the PADI Travel business aiming to boost growth in the dive industry and to keep divers more engaged and active.

