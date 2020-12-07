The report focuses on the favorable Global “ Metal Working market” and its expanding nature. The Metal Working market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Metal Working market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Metal Working market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Metal Working market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Metal Working Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Metal Working market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Architectural Steel Fabrication Segment

Architectural steel fabrication is emerging as a significant segment in the structural metal products sector. Key products in architectural steel fabrication include entrance gates, steel flush doors, rolling shutters, grills, and fencing, etc.

Key players in architectural steel fabrication are Gulf Steel, Metal Industries, Steel Master, Hadadco, Style Engineering, among others.

Furthermore, many players are looking to enter the market, since the manufacturing sector has become one of the most attractive investment opportunities in following the new legislation, which facilitates the process while providing investors with a slew of incentives.

But as per the steel consumption statistics of Middle East, an increased growth trend is observed in the key steel-using sectors, such as construction (3.2%), automotive (3.4%), machinery (2.9%), metal products (4.2%), transport (4.9%), and domestic appliances (4.2%) in 2016, when compared to 2015.

Hence, this indirectly signifies that the metal fabrication industry is growing and caters to all the above-mentioned sectors.

Booming Structural Steel Fabrication Segment

As of 2016, has 467 firms in the steel fabrication segment. Most steel fabrication units have capabilities to undertake both architectural steel fabrication and structural steel fabrication works. Based on their capacities, structural steel fabrication firms can be classified as large, medium, and small. Small-sized firms have capacities not greater than 380MT per annum. These units have less than 10 employees, and 30% of their capacities focus on structural steel fabrication works for small- to medium-sized projects, such as low-rise residential buildings and small commercial establishments.

Machining plays a key role in the structural steel fabrication segment. The country’s manufacturing sector led the way in 2017, by clocking exceptional growth and unprecedented expansion. has managed to attract huge investments into its manufacturing sector.

The growth of manufacturing establishments means the need for metalworking processes to manufacture products, thus creating demand for machining, which is one of the core metalworking processes. Machining basically encompasses a number of different manufacturing processes, such as milling, turning, drilling, tapping, etc.

Detailed TOC of Metal Working Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Market

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Analysis Methodology

2.4 Research Phases

3 MARKET INSIGHTS

3.1 Current Market Scenario

3.2 Technological Trends

3.3 Government Regulations and Initiatives

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Framework

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5 METAL WORKING MARKET – BY PROCESS TYPE

5.1 Structural Steel Fabrication

5.2 Architectural Aluminum Fabrication

5.3 Architectural Steel Fabrication

5.4 Pre-Fabricated Buildings

5.5 Pre-Engineered Buildings

5.6 Others (Forging, pressing, stamping and roll- forming of metal; powder metallurgy, Treatment and coating of metals; machining, and Manufacture of other fabricated metal products)

6 METAL WORKING MARKET – BY END-USER INDUSTRY

6.1 Oil & Gas, Mining, Energy & Utilities, and Water

6.2 Industrial & Logistics

6.3 Building Construction

6.4 Others (Electronics, Food Processing, Aviation)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.2 Market Concentration Overview

7.3 Strategies Adopted, by Major Players

7.4 COMPANY PROFILES

7.4.1 Solb26

7.4.2 Eversendai

7.4.3 BLUE STEEL FACTORY W.L.L.

7.4.4 CLIC Trading Company WLL

7.4.5 Reinforcement Company

7.4.6 Pioneer Metal Company

7.4.7 Technical International Co.

7.4.8 Al Watania Steel For Sections

7.4.9 National Aluminium Panel Co.

7.4.10 Axis Engineering & Mechanical Co.

7.4.11 Frijns Steel Construction Middle East

7.4.12 Gulf Steel & Engineering

7.4.13 Leo Steel Construction Company W.L.L.

7.4.14 Steel Master

8 APPENDIX

8.1 Insights on Capital Flows

8.2 Economic Statistics Metal Industry Contribution to Economy

8.3 External Trade Statistics Export and Import, by Product

8.4 Insights on Key Export Destinations Origin Countries

8.5 Insights on Key Import

9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

10 FUTURE OF METAL WORKING MARKET

