Welding Equipment Market report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Welding Equipment market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Insights on Steel Consumption Trends in
an steel industry is getting back onto a more stable footing, with employment and production levels stable or rising. Imports stalled slightly in 2017 after years of relentless growth, and the expansion of steel-using sectors continued. The overall market situation of the steel sector is relatively positive. Apparent consumption increased by 1.3% in 2017, to 159 million metric ton. Indexed steel use was up by 4.8% in construction, by 3.7% in automotive, by 6% in mechanical engineering, and by just over 7% in tubes. According to industry sources, majority of the steel consumption in happens through welding process, which represents an increased trend for the welding activity in the region. Additionally, this is a good opportunity for the equipment manufacturers to tap the growing market.
Furthermore, higher steel consumption is anticipated to provide more job opportunities for welders in the region. is focusing heavily on implementing training modules to provide skilled workers for the welding industry. Weld 4.0 will have a profound impact on the skills and competences required of welding professionals, as well as learning methodologies, bringing them into the Digital Age. As most companies in continue powering ahead to get into the Digital Age of Industry 4.0, they need to ensure that their professionals’ qualifications are updated with digital welding skills and competences to keep up with these changes.
Spotlight on the Russian Welding Industry
Growth in the Russian oil and gas industry has allowed the welded pipes market to expand in the country. This growth, coupled with the government’s plans to develop new plants in the future, has created a positive wave in the welding equipment market in Russia. In Russia, the oil and gas industry is the major contributor to the economy, and it accounts for 16% of GDP, 52% of government budget revenues, and 70% of total exports. The Russian oil and gas industry witnessed heavy investments from major companies, like Gazprom, Tatneft, Lukoil, and Rosneft. In the recent years, the value of RUB declined in the global market, resulting in low costs for entry and equipment. Russia imports several types of welding equipment from other an countries, China, and the United States, as its domestic production is low. In Russia, the import share of welding equipment is increasing significantly. In Russia, almost all the machinery and raw materials required for the production of welding equipment have to be imported. Thus, it is essential for companies to invest in R&D of the market studied, along with implementation of state-initiated programs for the enhancing the production capacities of welding equipment.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Welding Equipment market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Welding Equipment market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Welding Equipment market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Welding Equipment market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Welding Equipment?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Welding Equipment market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Welding Equipment space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Welding Equipment market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Welding Equipment Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Welding Equipment Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Welding Equipment market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Welding Equipment market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Welding Equipment market trends that influence the global Welding Equipment market
Detailed TOC of Welding Equipment Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Market
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Study Deliverables
2.2 Study Assumptions
2.3 Analysis Methodology
2.4 Research Phases
3 MARKET INSIGHTS
3.1 Current Market Scenario
3.2 Technological Trends – Robotics and Automation
3.3 Insights on the Steel Industry
3.4 Role of E-Commerce – Analyst View
3.5 Brief on the Global Industrial Laser Market and Opportunity for Laser Welding
3.6 Spotlight on Disruptive Welding Techniques*
4 MARKET DYNAMICS (DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, AND OPPORTUNITIES)
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Welding Equipment
5.1.2 Welding Consumables
5.2 By Process
5.2.1 Arc Welding
5.2.2 Gas Welding
5.2.3 Soldering and Brazing
5.2.4 Other Processes (Resistance Welding, Forge Welding, etc.)
5.3 By End-user
5.3.1 Construction and Infrastructure
5.3.2 Oil and Gas
5.3.3 Energy and Power
5.3.4 Automotive and Shipbuilding
5.3.5 Aerospace and Defense
5.3.6 Heavy Engineering
5.3.7 Railways
5.3.8 Other End Users
5.4 By Geography
5.4.1 Germany
5.4.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3 France
5.4.4 Italy
5.4.5 Russia
5.4.6 Finland
5.4.7 Netherlands
5.4.8 Belgium
5.4.9 Rest of
6 COMPETITVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Concentration Overview
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Major Players
7 COMPANY PROFILES
7.1 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (Air Liquide)
7.2 Kemppi Oy
7.3 Elektriska Svetsnings-Aktiebolaget (ESAB)
7.4 Amada Co. Ltd
7.5 Colfax Corporation
7.6 Fronius International GmbH
7.7 EWM AG
7.8 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH
7.9 Hobart Welders
7.10 Denyo Co. Ltd
7.11 W. W. Grainger Inc
7.12 Obara Corporation
7.13 Polysoude SAS
7.14 CEBORA S.p.A
7.15 TRUMPF Group
7.16 voestalpine Group*
8 APPENDIX
8.1 Insights on Capital Flows
8.2 Economic Statistics of Key Countries � Manufacturing Sector Contribution to Economy
8.3 External Trade Statistics of the Welding Market � Export and Import, by Product-key Countries*
9 DISCLAIMER
