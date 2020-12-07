“ Metal Fabrication Equipment Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Metal Fabrication Equipment market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245101

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from the Manufacturing and Automotive Sectors

– Automotive sector is one of the major end-user segments for the metal fabrication equipment market in . The production in the an automotive sector is more than 20% of the overall global production.

– The number of motor vehicles produced by the an countries was approximately 99 million units in the year 2017.

– The rising demand from the Asian countries for motor vehicles from is expected to increase the production volume in future years. This need to increase in the production volume of motor vehicles is expected to drive the metal fabrication equipment market in the region.

– Companies in the automotive sector focus on improving their operational efficiency to save both cost and time shifts their focus on implementing latest technologies into their manufacturing process, which in turn increases the demand for technologically advanced metal fabrication equipment, such as a 6-axis machining center.

Rising Technological Innovations in Metal Fabrication Industry

– Automation, additive manufacturing, and the implementation of industry 4.0 in manufacturing process are gaining importance among the metal fabrication equipment manufacturers as they provide various benefits, such as improving operational efficiencies to the metal fabrication service providers.

– For instance, one of the major metal fabrication equipment manufacturers, Trumpf, has introduced innovative laser technology products, such as new diode

Market Overview:

The an metal fabrication equipment market is expected to register a value of over EUR 30 billion in 2019 and witness a stable growth during the forecast period.

– The an metal fabrication equipment market is dominated by Germany and Italy, together accounting for more than 50% of the regions market share in 2017.

– accounted for ~20% of the global automobile production in 2017 and is expected to increase in the coming years. Automotive is one of the major sectors in (primarily in Germany and Italy) which is expected to increase the demand for metal fabrication equipment in the region.

– Industry 4.0 and internet of things, data analytics, additive manufacturing, and augmented reality are the major technological developments in the metal fabrication equipment industry. Augmented reality (AR) can be implemented in operations, maintenance, safety management, design and prototyping, training, and quality control. For instance, AR can transform manufacturing operations procedures through the visualization and simplification of step-by-step installation processes, assembly, and machine tools change. Key Manufacturers Like

TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

Durr AG

Amada

GF Machining Solutions