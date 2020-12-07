“ Metal Fabrication Equipment Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Metal Fabrication Equipment market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Growing Demand from the Manufacturing and Automotive Sectors
– Automotive sector is one of the major end-user segments for the metal fabrication equipment market in . The production in the an automotive sector is more than 20% of the overall global production.
– The number of motor vehicles produced by the an countries was approximately 99 million units in the year 2017.
– The rising demand from the Asian countries for motor vehicles from is expected to increase the production volume in future years. This need to increase in the production volume of motor vehicles is expected to drive the metal fabrication equipment market in the region.
– Companies in the automotive sector focus on improving their operational efficiency to save both cost and time shifts their focus on implementing latest technologies into their manufacturing process, which in turn increases the demand for technologically advanced metal fabrication equipment, such as a 6-axis machining center.
Rising Technological Innovations in Metal Fabrication Industry
– Automation, additive manufacturing, and the implementation of industry 4.0 in manufacturing process are gaining importance among the metal fabrication equipment manufacturers as they provide various benefits, such as improving operational efficiencies to the metal fabrication service providers.
– For instance, one of the major metal fabrication equipment manufacturers, Trumpf, has introduced innovative laser technology products, such as new diode
Market Overview:
Detailed TOC of Metal Fabrication Equipment Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Analysis Methodology
2.2 Research Phases
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Growth Drivers
4.3 Market Challenges
4.4 Market Opportunities
4.5 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Technological Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Service type
5.1.1 Machining
5.1.2 Cutting
5.1.3 Welding
5.1.4 Forming
5.1.5 Other Service Types
5.2 End-user Industries
5.2.1 Automotive
5.2.2 Construction
5.2.3 Aerospace
5.2.4 Electrical and Electronics
5.2.5 Other End-user Industries
6 COMPETITVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 MARKET COMPETITION OVERVIEW
6.2 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
6.2.1 TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG
6.2.2 D�rr AG
6.2.3 Amada
6.2.4 GF Machining Solutions
6.2.5 DMG MORI
6.2.6 Schuler AG
6.2.7 GROB-WERKE GmbH
6.2.8 Bystronic Maschinen AG
6.2.9 Feintool International Holding AG
6.2.10 Mazak U.K. Limited
6.2.11 Others (Reishauer AG, Okuma , Gebr. Heller Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Starrag Group Holding AG, Meusburger Georg Gmbh, Baileigh Industrial, etc.)
7 FUTURE MARKET OUTLOOK
8 DISCLAIMER
Purchase This Report (Price 3850 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245101
