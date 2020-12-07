“3PL Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. 3PL market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Growing World Trade
Global trade recorded its highest growth rate in six years in 2017, both in volume and value terms. Merchandise trade volume, as measured by the average of exports and imports, grew by 4.7%, marking the first annual increase in excess of 3.0%, since 2011. The dollar value of merchandise exports rose by 11%, to USD 17.73 trillion, while commercial services exports increased by 8% to USD 5.2 trillion. Merchandise trade growth in 2017 was up sharply from 2016, when trade volume grew by just 1.8%, the smallest increase since the financial crisis of 2008. Strong growth in trade volume in 2017 was driven primarily by cyclical factors, as world growth in GDP at market exchange rates rose to 3.0% from 2.3% the previous year. This economic activity was driven by increased investment spending, particularly in the United States, and rising consumption, notably in Japan. Meanwhile, China and the an Union maintained a steady rate of expansion, providing a solid base for the global demand.
World merchandise trade growth is expected to remain strong in 2019, after posting its largest increase in six years in 2017. Growth is expected to be moderate to 4.0% in 2019. Trade volume growth was the strongest in 2017, since 2011. Looking at the situation in value terms, growth rates in current US dollars in 2017 (10.7% for merchandise exports, 7.4% for commercial services exports) were even stronger, reflecting both increasing quantities and rising prices. World real GDP at market exchange rates grew by 3.2% in 2018 and is expected to grow by 3.1% in 2019. Brighter prospects reflect not only investment and employment gains, but also improved business and consumer confidence, as measured by OECD business cycle indicators.
The acceleration of world merchandise trade volume growth to 4.7% in 2017 from 1.8% in 2016 was broad based, driven by rising import demand across regions, but most notably in Asia. The largest gains were recorded on the import side in developing economies, where trade growth surged to 7.2% in 2017 from 1.9% in 2016. Import demand also picked up in developed countries, albeit less dramatically, as merchandise trade growth in volume terms increased to 3.1% in 2017 from 2.0% in 2016. Meanwhile, merchandise exports grew by 3.5% in developed countries and 5.7% in developing countries last year, up from 1.1% and 2.3%, respectively, in the previous year. This growing trade is a major driver for the 3PL market, as it helps manage the trade functions effectively.
APAC is a Major Region for 3PL Market
Asia was the top contributor to trade growth in volume terms in 2017, growing by 8%. Asia saw steady year-on-year growth in imports throughout 2017. Asia recorded the highest growth in merchandise trade volume in 2017 for exports (6.7%) and imports (9.6%), following two years of modest expansion. The region contributed 2.3% to the global growth of 4.5% in 2017, or 51% of the total increase. Asia also contributed 2.9% to the world import growth of 4.8%, or 60% of the overall increase. In 2017, Asia-Pacific’s third-party logistics market was estimated to be USD 329.3 billion.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
3PL market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of 3PL market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries 3PL market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of 3PL?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of 3PL market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in 3PL space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the 3PL market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
the Global 3PL Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of 3PL Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the 3PL market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the 3PL market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and 3PL market trends that influence the global 3PL market
