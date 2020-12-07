The report focuses on the favorable Global “Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market” and its expanding nature. The Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

Indoor is Expected to register a Significant Growth

Smart buildings have begun to adapt to accommodate their residents, in order to improve resident comfort and user experience, by knowing the locations of each occupant and then provide location-based services, such as intelligent car parking, health monitoring, logistics, and shopping assistance. In addition to indoor shopping assistance, location-based service also plays a crucial role in the reduction of building energy cost. The basic idea of Li-Fi technology is to utilize the visible light from an LED light bulb to transmit high-speed data to a photodetector, which is connected to a smartphone or tablet.

Wi-Fi’s frequency spectrum is around 2.4GHz or 5GHz, while Li-Fi’s frequency spectrum is located in the visible light band. Considering the widespread use of LED bulbs inside buildings and large bandwidth of visible light, Li-Fi technology is much cheaper and more environment-friendly than Wi-Fi. Li-Fi technique has great potential in many popular applications, such as location-based services, mobile connectivity, smart lighting, and hazardous environments.The increasing growth in the use of LED lamps in buildings for lighting provides enormous opportunities for Li-Fi based applications. As Li-Fi combines the functions of high-speed wireless data communication and indoor lighting infrastructure, it is very cost-effective to be widely utilized in smart buildings.

The is Expected to Hold Major Share

The rapid advance of information technologies, such as wireless sensor network, internet of things, big data, and smartphones, have resulted in the development of smart buildings in the North American region. At the end of 2016, around 15 million households in the met the definition of smart home, which is expected to increase to more than 20 million households, thereby, offering several opportunities for Li-Fi in the country.

According to the US Green Building Council, building contributes a significant portion of energy consumption in the United States. It is reported that buildings account for 70% of electricity load and 39% of carbon oxide emissions. Given an occupant’s accurate indoor position, a building management system (BMS) is capable of offering highly-efficient heating, cooling, ventilation, and lighting service to the occupant.

Increasing applications of indoor location-based services embedded with light fixtures in retail shops and hotels in the North American region are also projected to be one of the factors driving the revenue growth in the region. Several companies, such as GE Lightings and ByteLight Inc. are deploying VLC installations in supermarkets, which, in turn, is aiding retailers to tie customers’ shopping history by tracking their location details.

