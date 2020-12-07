Mon. Dec 7th, 2020

Canaan Mountain Herald

All News

Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) Market: 2020 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2024 Forecast Research Report

Bysambit

Dec 7, 2020

Li-Fi (Light Fidelity)

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market” and its expanding nature. The Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The Li-fi Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 70.54 % during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Li-Fi is a disruptive technology that is poised to impact many industries. The technology can unlock the potential of IoT, drive Industry 4.0 applications and lead to the upcoming of light-as-a-service (LaaS) in the lighting industry. The CAGR of wireless traffic has been 60% during the last 10 years. This growth is expected to sustain for the next 10 to 15 years, which, in the current scenario is a reasonable assumption due to the advent of Internet-of-Things and machine type communication (MTC). It corresponds to a demand of 12,000 times the current bandwidth, assuming the same spectrum efficiency.
  • The governments are making efforts in the ICT sector, owing to the increasing need for energy management. Owing to government initiatives in the ICT sector, such as implementing smart city transformations, players are enforced to invest and innovate in Li-Fi. For instance, ICT is at the heart of the seven-year Dubai Plan 2021, which builds on investment in advanced technology by the emirate’s leadership, in combination with some private sector technology companies.
  • Moreover, the an Commission recognizes the enabling role that the ICT sector can play over the forecast period. For instance, rendering buildings more energy efficient or improving the functioning of the electricity grid and managing water. The concept of smart city encompasses optimizing the efficiency of city operations and services and connect citizens.
  • The limitations of the visible light provide Li-Fi with a security advantage over Wi-Fi. However, these limitations also create disadvantages. Physical barriers, such as walls and doors limit the operational scope of a Li-Fi-enabled LED lamp. Thus, the data transmitted by a Li-Fi product remains confined within a close spaced because light cannot penetrate opaque objects and has a shorter range. In establishments, such as a house or a building, enabled LED lamps must be strategically placed in rooms, halls, and other sections to expand the scope of the Li-Fi network. A single Wi-Fi router has wider and longer range than a Li-Fi router. These limitations of Li-Fi also do not make it ideal for use in public Wi-Fi networks.
  • Moreover, it cannot be used in outdoor environment like RF signal. This is because of interference caused by sunlight and other optical sources present nearby. Moreover it can be intercepted by unwanted people if used outdoors. Furthermore, Li-Fi is still in the emerging stage and very few have reached the commercialization stage.

    Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13999748

    Key Manufacturers

  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Renesas Electronics Corporation
  • Siemens AG
  • Velmenni
  • Zero1 Pte Ltd
  • PureLiFi
  • Oledcomm
  • LightBee Corp.
  • IDRO Co. Ltd

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Li-Fi is a wireless communication technology that uses the infrared and visible light spectrum for high-speed data communication. Li-Fi extends the concept of visible light communication (VLC) to achieve secure, bi-directional, high speed, and fully networked wireless communications. Li-Fi supports user mobility and multiuser access.

    Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999748

    TOC of Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Indoor is Expected to register a Significant Growth

    Smart buildings have begun to adapt to accommodate their residents, in order to improve resident comfort and user experience, by knowing the locations of each occupant and then provide location-based services, such as intelligent car parking, health monitoring, logistics, and shopping assistance. In addition to indoor shopping assistance, location-based service also plays a crucial role in the reduction of building energy cost. The basic idea of Li-Fi technology is to utilize the visible light from an LED light bulb to transmit high-speed data to a photodetector, which is connected to a smartphone or tablet.

    Wi-Fi’s frequency spectrum is around 2.4GHz or 5GHz, while Li-Fi’s frequency spectrum is located in the visible light band. Considering the widespread use of LED bulbs inside buildings and large bandwidth of visible light, Li-Fi technology is much cheaper and more environment-friendly than Wi-Fi. Li-Fi technique has great potential in many popular applications, such as location-based services, mobile connectivity, smart lighting, and hazardous environments.The increasing growth in the use of LED lamps in buildings for lighting provides enormous opportunities for Li-Fi based applications. As Li-Fi combines the functions of high-speed wireless data communication and indoor lighting infrastructure, it is very cost-effective to be widely utilized in smart buildings.

    The is Expected to Hold Major Share

    The rapid advance of information technologies, such as wireless sensor network, internet of things, big data, and smartphones, have resulted in the development of smart buildings in the North American region. At the end of 2016, around 15 million households in the met the definition of smart home, which is expected to increase to more than 20 million households, thereby, offering several opportunities for Li-Fi in the country.

    According to the US Green Building Council, building contributes a significant portion of energy consumption in the United States. It is reported that buildings account for 70% of electricity load and 39% of carbon oxide emissions. Given an occupant’s accurate indoor position, a building management system (BMS) is capable of offering highly-efficient heating, cooling, ventilation, and lighting service to the occupant.

    Increasing applications of indoor location-based services embedded with light fixtures in retail shops and hotels in the North American region are also projected to be one of the factors driving the revenue growth in the region. Several companies, such as GE Lightings and ByteLight Inc. are deploying VLC installations in supermarkets, which, in turn, is aiding retailers to tie customers’ shopping history by tracking their location details.

    Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13999748   

    Study objectives of Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market trends that influence the global Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market

    Detailed TOC of Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Government Initiatives Pushing For Energy Efficiency
    4.3.2 Rising Demand For High-speed Network
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Limited Range And Connectivity And Lack Of Awareness About The Technology
    4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
    4.6 Porters Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Application
    5.1.1 Indoor
    5.1.2 Outdoor
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North America
    5.2.2
    5.2.3 Asia Pacific
    5.2.4 Latin America
    5.2.5 Middle East and Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Panasonic Corporation
    6.1.2 Koninklijke Philips NV
    6.1.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation
    6.1.4 Siemens AG
    6.1.5 Velmenni
    6.1.6 Zero1 Pte Ltd
    6.1.7 PureLiFi
    6.1.8 Oledcomm
    6.1.9 LightBee Corp.
    6.1.10 IDRO Co. Ltd

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other report :
    FRP (Fiberglass-reinforced Plastic) Storage Tanks Market 2020 Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast to 2026

    Global 4-Aminophenol (CAS 123-30-8) Market 2020|Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2025

    Global Powder Medium-chain Triglycerides Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

    Global Liquid Capsule Filling Sealing Machine Market 2020|Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2025

    Global PP Reusable Shopping Bag Market boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics and trends, efficiencies Forecast 2026

    Global Thermal Camera Market 2020-2025 Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

    Linear Regulated Power Supplies Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research

    Rutile Market 2020: Overview, Demand, Size, Growth & Forecast 2026 & Worldwide Analysis

    Worldwide Midrange Speakers Market Outlook to 2026: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

    Polybutene Market 2020 Research, Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply and Consumption Analysis 2025

    Global Blenders & Juicers Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2024

    1,4 Bitanediol Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts 2020–2026

    • By sambit

    Related Post

    All News

    Global Clinical Information System Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product, Delivery mode, Type, End use Region.

    Dec 7, 2020 Sam Evans
    All News

    M Commerce Market Research 2020 Deals with Business Segmentation By Revenue And Structure Forecast 2026

    Dec 7, 2020 mangesh
    All News

    Bot Services Market 2020: Global and Regional Analysis with Industry Overview by Top Leaders, Size, Revenue and Forecast 2020 – 2026

    Dec 7, 2020 mangesh

    You missed

    All News

    Global Clinical Information System Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product, Delivery mode, Type, End use Region.

    Dec 7, 2020 Sam Evans
    All News

    M Commerce Market Research 2020 Deals with Business Segmentation By Revenue And Structure Forecast 2026

    Dec 7, 2020 mangesh
    All News

    Bot Services Market 2020: Global and Regional Analysis with Industry Overview by Top Leaders, Size, Revenue and Forecast 2020 – 2026

    Dec 7, 2020 mangesh
    All News

    Government Vulnerability Scanning Market 2020: Potential Growth, Challenges, and Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Key Players: Symantec, Intel Security, IBM, Cisco, Trend Micro, etc. | InForGrowth

    Dec 7, 2020 basavraj.t