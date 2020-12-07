“Next-generation Storage Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Next-generation Storage market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Retail Sector to Drive the Demand in the Market
– Growth in data is urging modern-day retailers to move increasing amounts of data to the cloud in order to take advantage of the clouds storage capabilities and accessibility. By investing in innovative cloud technologies, retailers can leverage Big Data to reduce operating costs, produce sales, and improve customer relationships.
– As the volume of retail data skyrockets, brands are relying more on the flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness of the cloud. Combining cloud storage and Big Data analytics is enabling retailers to exploit reliable, real-time access across all channels, fuel data-driven decision-making from the C-Suite to the sales floor, and allocate IT resources for enhancing the customer experience across the E-commerce segment.
The is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share
– The alone is home to around 898 exabytes, nearly a third of the global total. By contrast, Western has over 18%, and China has 13%. Legally, much of that data itself is the property of the consumers or companies who generate it and licensed to companies that are responsible for it.
– Additionally, the also has some of the biggest organizations such as IBM, Amazon, among others, who rely on exabytes of data to perform daily computational tasks and help the business model perform without any disruptions.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Next-generation Storage market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Next-generation Storage market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Next-generation Storage market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Next-generation Storage market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Next-generation Storage market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Next-generation Storage ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Next-generation Storage market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Next-generation Storage space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Next-generation Storage market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Next-generation Storage Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Next-generation Storage Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Next-generation Storage market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Next-generation Storage market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Next-generation Storage market trends that influence the global Next-generation Storage market
Detailed TOC of Next-generation Storage Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Volume of Digital Data
4.3.2 Growing Adoption of Solid-State Devices
4.3.3 Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones, Laptops, and Tablets
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Data Security in Cloud and Server-Based Services
4.5 Technology Snapshot
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Storage System
5.1.1 Direct Attached Storage (DAS)
5.1.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS)
5.1.3 Cloud Storage
5.1.4 Unified Storage
5.1.5 Storage Access Network (SAN)
5.1.6 Software Defined Storage (SDS)
5.2 By Storage Architecture
5.2.1 File and Object Based Storage (FOBS)
5.2.2 Block Storage
5.3 By Storage Technology
5.3.1 Magnetic Storage
5.3.2 Solid State Storage
5.3.3 Other Storage Technologies
5.4 By End-user Industry
5.4.1 BFSI
5.4.2 Retail
5.4.3 IT & Telecom
5.4.4 Healthcare
5.4.5 Media & Entertainment
5.4.6 Other End-user Industries
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Dell Inc.
6.1.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
6.1.3 NetApp Inc.
6.1.4 Hitachi Ltd.
6.1.5 IBM Corporation
6.1.6 Toshiba Corp.
6.1.7 Pure Storage Inc.
6.1.8 Nutanix Inc.
6.1.9 Tintri Inc.
6.1.10 Simplivity Corp.
6.1.11 Scality Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
