Key Market Trends:
Solution Component is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share
– The increasing use of cloud-based solutions by content providers is supporting the automotive digital mapping market.
– The increase in demand for digital signage solutions among consumers is responsible for the adoption of M2M products and services in the business transport segments.
– Moreover, strategic alliances between mobile operators, hardware providers, map providers, and application developers are boosting the revenue of the automotive digital mapping market.
– There is an increase in the market penetration of integrated telematics in the Americas, particularly in the United States, due to a rise in demand for smartphones and regulations for safety.
The is Expected to Have Significant Market Share
– The improved precision by the usage of GPS systems is leading to increasing reliance on GPS systems. This, coupled with the increasing number of autonomous vehicles and defense spending are the major reasons for the high adoption of these systems in the United States.
– The is leading the world, in terms of the adoption of autonomous vehicles. This growth is majorly attributable to the presence of technology giants, such as Tesla Motors, Ford Motor Company, GeneraMotorsrs, and Chrysler, across the region.
– The demand for connected cars in these countries is increasing due to technology-savvy customers, increased spending on connectivity technologies, and the major presence of tech base in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, California, United States, is propelling the growth of luxury cars featuring advanced connectivity solutions.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Automotive Digital Mapping market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Automotive Digital Mapping market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Automotive Digital Mapping market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Automotive Digital Mapping market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Automotive Digital Mapping market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Automotive Digital Mapping ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Automotive Digital Mapping market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Automotive Digital Mapping space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Automotive Digital Mapping market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Automotive Digital Mapping Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Automotive Digital Mapping Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Automotive Digital Mapping market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Automotive Digital Mapping market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Automotive Digital Mapping market trends that influence the global Automotive Digital Mapping market
Detailed TOC of Automotive Digital Mapping Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growth in the Number of Connected Cars
4.3.2 Increase in the Use of 3D Platforms
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Stringent Regulations and Legal Challenges for Safegauring Privacy and Security
4.4.2 Lack of In-house Expertise
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Technology Snapshot
4.6.1 GIS
4.6.2 LiDAR
4.6.3 Digital Orthophotography
4.6.4 Aerial Photography
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Component
5.1.1 Solutions
5.1.2 Services
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Autonomous Cars
5.2.2 Fleet Management
5.2.3 Advance Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Google LLC
6.1.2 Apple Inc.
6.1.3 Micello Inc.
6.1.4 HERE Technologies
6.1.5 TomTom N.V.
6.1.6 ARC Aerial Imaging Inc.
6.1.7 Mapquest Inc.
6.1.8 ESRI Inc.
6.1.9 MiTAC Holdings Corporation
6.1.10 Nearmap Ltd.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
