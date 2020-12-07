“Low Power WAN Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Low Power WAN market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
5G Technology to Drive the Market Growth
– The 5G technology (5th generation of mobile technology) which is expected to be commercialized by 2020 is likely to support a wide array of future and existing use cases of Low Powered WAN.
– The need for enhancement over 4G technology in terms of low cost, network capacity, network efficiency, and end-to-end delay is projected to ascend the usage of LWPAN; thus having a positive impact on the market growth.
– Diverse organizations are raising funds and increasing investment towards 5G technology. For instance, WIG, a wireless infrastructure provider raised GBP 220 million for the investment associated with 5G infrastructure. As a result, it is expected to ascend the demand for the technology over the next six years.
– Notably, the rapid growth in the investment of smart cities is likely to foster the market growth. For instance, in October 2018, National Science Foundation (NSF) announced an investment in connected and smart city programs worth USD 22.6 million.
– Interestingly, Saudi Arabia and UAE is expected to lead towards the investment in smart city projects owing to favorable governments. As a result, it creates an immense opportunity for the companies to invest in these countries which will not only boost the market growth but help in garnering higher market share.
North America Expected to Occupy a Major Share
– North America has a high concentration of growing IoT technology with trends such as Industrial Internet of Things and wearables, coupled with the growth of smart cities are some of the primary factors responsible for the growth of LPWAN networks in the region.
– Many developments towards the growth of smart cities have been happening in the region which is expected to further increase the use of LPWAN in the region.
– Google’s Sidewalk Lab and Waterfront Toronto have been involved in building a smart city at Quayside area in Canada. Competitive evaluations for the existing smart city infrastructure are also leading to better implementation of the Internet of things and would boost the LPWAN market in the region.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Low Power WAN market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Low Power WAN market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Low Power WAN market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Low Power WAN market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Low Power WAN market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Low Power WAN ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Low Power WAN market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Low Power WAN space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Low Power WAN market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Low Power WAN Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Low Power WAN Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Low Power WAN market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Low Power WAN market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Low Power WAN market trends that influence the global Low Power WAN market
Detailed TOC of Low Power WAN Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Need of Long Range Connectivity Between Devices
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Privacy and Security Concerns
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 LoRaWAN
5.1.2 NB-IoT
5.1.3 LTE-M
5.1.4 Other Types (Sigfox, Weightless etc)
5.2 By Service
5.2.1 Professional Service
5.2.2 Managed Service
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Oil and Gas
5.3.2 Consumer Electronics
5.3.3 Healthcare
5.3.4 Industrial Manufacturing
5.3.5 Logistics and Travelling
5.3.6 Other End Users
5.4 By Application
5.4.1 Smart Cities
5.4.2 Smart Homes/Buildings
5.4.3 Smart Agriculture
5.4.4 Other Applications
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Semtech Corporation
6.1.2 Sigfox SA
6.1.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
6.1.4 Ingenu Inc.
6.1.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.6 AT&T Inc.
6.1.7 Vodafone Group Plc.
6.1.8 LORIOT AG
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
