Key Market Trends:

5G Technology to Drive the Market Growth

– The 5G technology (5th generation of mobile technology) which is expected to be commercialized by 2020 is likely to support a wide array of future and existing use cases of Low Powered WAN.

– The need for enhancement over 4G technology in terms of low cost, network capacity, network efficiency, and end-to-end delay is projected to ascend the usage of LWPAN; thus having a positive impact on the market growth.

– Diverse organizations are raising funds and increasing investment towards 5G technology. For instance, WIG, a wireless infrastructure provider raised GBP 220 million for the investment associated with 5G infrastructure. As a result, it is expected to ascend the demand for the technology over the next six years.

– Notably, the rapid growth in the investment of smart cities is likely to foster the market growth. For instance, in October 2018, National Science Foundation (NSF) announced an investment in connected and smart city programs worth USD 22.6 million.

– Interestingly, Saudi Arabia and UAE is expected to lead towards the investment in smart city projects owing to favorable governments. As a result, it creates an immense opportunity for the companies to invest in these countries which will not only boost the market growth but help in garnering higher market share.

North America Expected to Occupy a Major Share

– North America has a high concentration of growing IoT technology with trends such as Industrial Internet of Things and wearables, coupled with the growth of smart cities are some of the primary factors responsible for the growth of LPWAN networks in the region.

– Many developments towards the growth of smart cities have been happening in the region which is expected to further increase the use of LPWAN in the region.

– Google’s Sidewalk Lab and Waterfront Toronto have been involved in building a smart city at Quayside area in Canada. Competitive evaluations for the existing smart city infrastructure are also leading to better implementation of the Internet of things and would boost the LPWAN market in the region.

Market Overview:

The low power WAN Market was valued at USD 3.43 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 135.10 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 84.53%, over the forecast period 2019-2024. The need for enhancement over 4G technology in terms of low cost, network capacity, network efficiency, and end-to-end delay is projected to ascend the usage of LPWAN.

– The rapid growth in the investment of smart cities is likely to foster market growth. For instance, in October 2018, the National Science Foundation (NSF) announced an investment in connected and smart city programs worth USD 22.6 million.

– Though it is capable of delivering messages to distances ranging about 30-50 km in rural areas, 3-10 km in urban settings and up to 1,000 km in line-of-site applications, its packet size has been limited to 150 messages of 12 bytes per day.

– Major Application of LPWAN includes fleet management, good tracking, smart metering, smart grid management, home automation, waste management, process monitoring & control, climate monitoring, among others.

– Few challenges to this technology which may hamper the overall adoption and market are future coverage and scalability, technology coexistence, real-time communication. Also, the security of the network is not as robust as sending data back to endpoints can also be prone to interference. Key Manufacturers Like

Semtech Corporation

Sigfox SA

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Ingenu Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc.

LORIOT AG. Scope of the Report:

Low power wide area network (LPWAN) is a particular network which enables long-range communication at a low bit rate. LPWAN overcomes the technology choice for constructing IoT networks across the globe. This wireless technology can be integrated into the street lights, cars, manufacturing equipment, home appliances, and wearable devices. LPWAN offers a plausible mix of long range, low power consumption, and secure data transmission.