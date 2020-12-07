The report focuses on the favorable Global “Data Center Construction market” and its expanding nature. The Data Center Construction market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Data Center Construction market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Data Center Construction market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Data Center Construction market have also been involved in the study.

Growing Adoption of Hyperscale Data Centers is Driving the Market Growth

– Hyperscale data center is broadly used in different sectors to increase computing ability, memory, networking infrastructure, or storage resources. The different features of a hyperscale data center include the physical infrastructure and distribution systems that support data centers, maximizing cooling efficiency, the ability to scale computing tasks in a quicker and faster way.

– Many cloud-based companies such as Google and Facebook are investing in supercomputers to accommodate their hyperscale needs.

– For instance, Facebook is expecting the construction of its fifth hyperscale facility, a H-shaped Building with 2.5 million sq. ft area by mid 2020.

– Furthermore, in February 2019, India’s leading data center player, CtrlS, invested INR 2000 crore in setting up hyperscale infrastructure which is claimed to be the world’s largest Hyperscale Tier-4 data center facility.

– Besides, in Thailand, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) announced the construction of their hyperscale data center facility which will consist of two seven-story buildings within a data center campus where each building will support an IT load of 20MW, with construction taking place over two phases. This increased contruction of hyperscale data centers is expected to significantly drive the market growth.

North America to Hold a Major Share

– Over the years, the has been identified to be one of the fore-runners in the adoption of new technologies. With the rise in big data analytics, companies in that region, to avoid falling short on traditional storage, have been identified to deploy the construction of new data centers and colocation centers to run business analytics.

– The growing investment in the metro infrastructure in North America has provided optimal opportunity for the data center construction. For instance, CyrusOne has built 340,000 square feet mega-data center in Dallas metro in three phases with 100MW of capacity.

– Furthermore, the service industry in the has been growing at a robust rate, which in turn is leading to the generation of vast volumes of data. Organizations are increasingly adopting data centers to store and process the acquired data.

– In 2018, Kolos data center constructed the largest data center in the world in Ballangen, Norway with 600,000-square meter, 1,000 MW of computing power. The data center to scale up to two GW of consumable renewable power, which is more than any other data center location in the world.

Detailed TOC of Data Center Construction Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Cloud Applications

4.3.2 Rising Adoption of Hyperscale Data Centers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Necessary Resources

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Tier Type

6.1.1 Tier 1

6.1.2 Tier 2

6.1.3 Tier 3

6.1.4 Tier 4

6.2 By Size of the Enterprise

6.2.1 Small and Medium-scale Enterprise

6.2.2 Large-scale Enterprise

6.3 By End User

6.3.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

6.3.2 IT & Telecommunications

6.3.3 Government & Defense

6.3.4 Healthcare

6.3.5 Retail

6.3.6 Power & Energy

6.3.7 Manufacturing

6.3.8 Other End Users

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 United States

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2

6.4.2.1 United Kingdom

6.4.2.2 Germany

6.4.2.3 France

6.4.2.4 Rest of

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 India

6.4.3.3 Japan

6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.4.1 Brazil

6.4.4.2 Mexico

6.4.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 IBM Corporation

7.1.2 SAS Institute Inc.

7.1.3 Turner Construction Co.

7.1.4 DPR Construction, Inc

7.1.5 Fortis Construction

7.1.6 Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Inc.

7.1.7 HITT Contracting Inc.

7.1.8 JE Dunn Construction Group, Inc.

7.1.9 M. A. Mortenson Company, Inc.

7.1.10 AECOM

7.1.11 Gilbane Building Company, Inc.

7.1.12 Clune Construction Company, L.P.

7.1.13 Nabholz Corporation

7.1.14 RagingWire Data Centers, Inc.

7.1.15 CyrusOne Inc.

7.1.16 Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

