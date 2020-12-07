“Data Analytics Outsourcing Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Data Analytics Outsourcing market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14275369

Key Market Trends:

Retail Industry to Dominate the Market

– Online retail is responsible for generating maximum volume of data. According to the most recent Shopping Index of Salesforce, e-commerce grew 17% in the third quarter in 2018, globally.

– Moreover, in the US, the Census Bureau reported that online commerce represented 9.6% of total retail and around 87% of the US shoppers began their hunt in digital channels, up from 71% the prior year.

– Personalizing the shopping experience means customers’ purchase history to be analyzed so that the retailer can provide recommendations. Due to the increasing number of shoppers, the data analytics companies are introducing new tools to ease the retailer’s pain of handling large number of customers.

– Kroger and Microsoft announced a collaboration in January 2019 to redefine the customer experience using Kroger Technology products powered by Microsoft Azure, the retailer’s preferred cloud platform for Retail as a Service (RaaS).

Asia-Pacific to Significantly Drive the Market Growth

– Due to population growth and a rise in e-commerce, Asia-Pacific is experiencing a surge in data generated from digital products and services.

– An emerging economy like India, which is facing increasing participation from foreign and private players, is predicted to generate revenue worth USD 60 billion in retail by 2020, according to IBEF. This increased revenue and demand for retail sales will generate more data requiring efficient managed services.

– New sources of data from log files, transaction information, sensor data social media metrics, present new opportunities for retail organizations to achieve competitive advantage in this region.

Market Overview:

The data analytics outsourcing market was valued at USD 2.50 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 7 .79 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period 2019-2024. Organizations find it time-consuming to manage the huge volume of data generated in a systematic manner. Thus, the demand for data analytics outsourcing vendors is increasing so that companies can take quick decisions.

– Increasing volume and variety of data being generated is the major driving factor for this industry. IBM estimates that 90% of the data in the world today has been created in the last two years. The data contains trends and insights which can be observed with the help of qualitative and quantitative methods provided by data analytics companies. The ability to make data-driven decisions is crucial to any business.

– However, the lack of skilled workforce is the factor hindering the market growth. In a report titled ‘The Future of Jobs 2018’, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said around 54 percent of the global workforce had to be re-skilled or up-skilled to work in disruptive and digital technologies spawning the virtual world. < Key Manufacturers Like

Accenture PLC

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Genpact Ltd

Gramener

IBM Corporation

Infosys Ltd

Mu Sigma Inc.

Opera Solutions

LLC

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

Wipro Ltd

WNS Global Services Private Limited

ZS Associates

Inc.. Scope of the Report:

Data generated by companies is related to business, CRM, supply chain, finance and their website. Industries like aviation, agriculture, automotive, manufacturing, retail, telecom, healthcare and telecom are increasingly partnering with data analytics companies to manage their data while saving time and money. The reatilers are also experiencing increasing conversion rates through predictive analytics and targeted promotions provided with the help of dedicated data professionals.