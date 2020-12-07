“Passenger Service System Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Passenger Service System market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

The Rise in Air Travel Passengers is Driving the Growth of Passenger Service System

– Passenger Service System (PSS) sees its application for mission-critical systems in the airline distribution system supporting substantial airlines processes related to servicing, delivering and financially fulfilling orders.

– With increasing passengers traveling by air and need for safety and hassle-free processes before, during and post journey are major contributing factors to increase in PSS in the airlines’ industry.

– For instance, the worldwide air passenger traffic grew to 4.3 billion in 2018, a 6.1% increase over 2017 with the number of departures at 38 million globally. The world passenger traffic in terms of total scheduled revenue passenger-kilometers (RPKs) reached approximately 8.2 trillion RPKs performed, according to ICAO.

Asia-Pacific to Witness a Significant Growth Share in the Forecast Period

– and China are major contributors to the aviation industry developments in the region owing to increasing per capita GDP and domestic air connectivity. For instance, according to ICAO, Asia-Pacific recorded 42% of domestic traffic share and has grown by 10.4% in 2018.

– Airport Authority of expecting passenger traffic to rise to 322 million in 2018-19 with subsequent investments in airport infrastructure approximately USD 15 billion in next 5 years indicates growing demand and supply in the aviation sector.

– In October 2018, IndiGo Airlines, the largest low-cost carrier in India, made plans to add its fleet of Airbus SE A320neos and ATR 72 turboprops at a rate of approximately 6 planes per month. As of May 2019, four of the carriers serving in India, including the defunct Jet Airways, have at least 100 or more aircrafts.

– Also, plans to construct 100 new airports with an investment of close to USD 60 billion in the next 10-15 years, to make air travel more affordable, according to Civil Aviation Minister. These factors augment the demand for passenger service system by airlines in this region.

Market Overview:

The passenger service system market is estimated to register a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period (2019-2024). With the emergence of low-cost carriers (LCC) and growing air passengers, the need for an efficient, mission-critical system for passenger service management is increasing.

– Increasing income levels of customers and low-cost aviation, tickets are becoming more affordable day by day for a broad base of the potential customer. For instance, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), in 2018, the LCCs carried an estimated 1.3 billion passengers accounting approximately 31% of the world total scheduled passengers.

– The market challenges that Passenger Service System (PSS) poses is to develop a single homogeneous solution but at the same time, the need for airlines to de-commoditize their products is restraining the possibility. Key Manufacturers Like

The passenger service system market is segmented by software and services. The basic modules that the software offers are the reservation system, inventory management, and departure control system. the deployment model depends on the scale of the adoption and the infrastructure present to support it