Mon. Dec 7th, 2020

Canaan Mountain Herald

All News

Service Delivery Platform Industry 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

sambit

Dec 7, 2020

Service Delivery Platform

Service Delivery Platform Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Service Delivery Platform market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

– In order to provide enterprises with a centralized service delivery platform that deals in enabling them to aggregate external and internal services and provide a chargeback mechanism to charge business units for service consumption.
– For instance, HCL Technologies has invested in HCL invested in building a SaaS-based solution accelerator AGORA a next-generation services platform that enables, delivers, aggregates and distributes cloud and Machine to Machine (M2M) services for technology and service provider companies.
– The increasing adoption of cloud by the companies has opened up new potential for the Service Delivery Platform (SDP). For instance, in January 2016, Nokia launched its AVA cloud service delivery platform that uses machine learning and predictive analytics that provides intelligent services over the cloud which enables the operators to in boosting the performance of networks and in increasing the availability to remarkable levels.
– Software-defined Data centers are leveraging upon the Application Programming Interface driven automation and control which is an important factor contributing to the increasing customer usage and sales of hybrid colocation services.
– For instance, in 2018, QTS’s a leading provider of hybrid colocation and megascale data center solutions with its one Fully-Integrated API-Driven Platform announced improved sales momentum and efficiency enabled by SDP.

Early Adoption Has Resulted in North America Holding the Largest Share

– With connected cars gaining popularity in the region, they present a very lucrative opportunity for the SDP offering companies to tap this market. For instance, in January 2016, HARMAN International Industries (Samsung company) headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, the premier connected technologies company for consumer and enterprise markets and automotive announced an Open Cloud-based Service Delivery Platform for the Connected Cars.
– The has been instrumental in modernizing its infrastructure and keeping the same view it has a plan to achieve this by investing in data centers. For instance, the U.S. Army is planning to spend up to USD 249 million to deploy private cloud computing services and modular data centers. As SDP has a great application in the data centers such investments would, in turn, boost the service delivery platform’s market.
– In order to ensure the governments are looking for options that ensure smooth and efficient service delivery to the public in new digital ways either through virtual assistants or third-party applications. This pose as a potential opportunity for the SDP offering firms in the region. For instance, Canada is looking to explore its government service delivery with Alexa, Google Home or any other platforms.

Market Overview:

  • The service delivery platform market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). In order to provide an optimized exchange of services between operators, service and content providers and users, service delivery platforms which are operator solutions provide a unified middle ground.
  • – The rising trend for ‘health system strengthening’ (HSS) has become instrumental in global health circles thereby boosting the service delivery platforms in the market. For instance, in August 2018, the International Decision Support Initiative (iDSI) a global network of health, policy, and economic expertise, initiated work on an important form of HSS that focuses on service delivery ‘platforms’.
  • – By customizing services for different industries, upgrading the delivery dispatch system, and improving delivery infrastructure companies are looking to establish more physical delivery platforms. For instance, in May 2019, China’s Meituan Dianping officially launched its “Meituan Delivery”, a global-delivery platform in order to extend service to more industries and more customers.
  • – In order to provide the telecom operators access to convergent, multimedia and “Web 2.0” services on their mobile devices companies are aiming to develop a service delivery platform that enables them to do so.
  • – For instance, in January 2017, HP announced an enhanced network platform HP SDP 2.0 incorporates software technologies for governance, management, and quality that help service providers take full advantage of the platform’s service-oriented architecture (SOA).

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
  • HCL Technologies Ltd.
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • SGK International
  • Inc.
  • Meituan Dianping Inc.
  • QTS Realty Trust
  • Inc.
  • Accenture PLC
  • Telenity Inc..

    Scope of the Report:

  • Service delivery platform is a platform that helps in creating a structure that enables the operators in creating, delivering and managing services. This report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market by segmenting the market by type such as software and services and geography.

  • Service Delivery Platform market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Service Delivery Platform market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Service Delivery Platform market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Service Delivery Platform market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Service Delivery Platform market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Service Delivery Platform ?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Service Delivery Platform market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Service Delivery Platform space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Service Delivery Platform market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Service Delivery Platform Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Service Delivery Platform Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Service Delivery Platform market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Service Delivery Platform market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Service Delivery Platform market trends that influence the global Service Delivery Platform market

    Detailed TOC of Service Delivery Platform Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Rise in Demand for Data & Content-Related Services
    4.3.2 Growing Demand for High Performance Smartphones
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 High Initial Investments

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Service
    5.1.1 Software
    5.1.2 Services
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North America
    5.2.1.1 US
    5.2.1.2 Canada
    5.2.2 Europe
    5.2.2.1 Germany
    5.2.2.2 UK
    5.2.2.3 France
    5.2.2.4 Rest of the Europe
    5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.2.3.1 China
    5.2.3.2 Japan
    5.2.3.3 India
    5.2.3.4 Rest of the Asia-Pacific
    5.2.4 Rest of the World

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
    6.1.2 HCL Technologies Ltd.
    6.1.3 Fujitsu Ltd.
    6.1.4 SGK International, Inc.
    6.1.5 Meituan Dianping Inc.
    6.1.6 QTS Realty Trust, Inc.
    6.1.7 Accenture PLC
    6.1.8 Telenity Inc.

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

