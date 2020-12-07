“Service Delivery Platform Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Service Delivery Platform market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

– In order to provide enterprises with a centralized service delivery platform that deals in enabling them to aggregate external and internal services and provide a chargeback mechanism to charge business units for service consumption.

– For instance, HCL Technologies has invested in HCL invested in building a SaaS-based solution accelerator AGORA a next-generation services platform that enables, delivers, aggregates and distributes cloud and Machine to Machine (M2M) services for technology and service provider companies.

– The increasing adoption of cloud by the companies has opened up new potential for the Service Delivery Platform (SDP). For instance, in January 2016, Nokia launched its AVA cloud service delivery platform that uses machine learning and predictive analytics that provides intelligent services over the cloud which enables the operators to in boosting the performance of networks and in increasing the availability to remarkable levels.

– Software-defined Data centers are leveraging upon the Application Programming Interface driven automation and control which is an important factor contributing to the increasing customer usage and sales of hybrid colocation services.

– For instance, in 2018, QTS’s a leading provider of hybrid colocation and megascale data center solutions with its one Fully-Integrated API-Driven Platform announced improved sales momentum and efficiency enabled by SDP.

Early Adoption Has Resulted in North America Holding the Largest Share

– With connected cars gaining popularity in the region, they present a very lucrative opportunity for the SDP offering companies to tap this market. For instance, in January 2016, HARMAN International Industries (Samsung company) headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, the premier connected technologies company for consumer and enterprise markets and automotive announced an Open Cloud-based Service Delivery Platform for the Connected Cars.

– The has been instrumental in modernizing its infrastructure and keeping the same view it has a plan to achieve this by investing in data centers. For instance, the U.S. Army is planning to spend up to USD 249 million to deploy private cloud computing services and modular data centers. As SDP has a great application in the data centers such investments would, in turn, boost the service delivery platform’s market.

– In order to ensure the governments are looking for options that ensure smooth and efficient service delivery to the public in new digital ways either through virtual assistants or third-party applications. This pose as a potential opportunity for the SDP offering firms in the region. For instance, Canada is looking to explore its government service delivery with Alexa, Google Home or any other platforms.

Market Overview:

The service delivery platform market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). In order to provide an optimized exchange of services between operators, service and content providers and users, service delivery platforms which are operator solutions provide a unified middle ground.

– The rising trend for ‘health system strengthening’ (HSS) has become instrumental in global health circles thereby boosting the service delivery platforms in the market. For instance, in August 2018, the International Decision Support Initiative (iDSI) a global network of health, policy, and economic expertise, initiated work on an important form of HSS that focuses on service delivery ‘platforms’.

– By customizing services for different industries, upgrading the delivery dispatch system, and improving delivery infrastructure companies are looking to establish more physical delivery platforms. For instance, in May 2019, China’s Meituan Dianping officially launched its “Meituan Delivery”, a global-delivery platform in order to extend service to more industries and more customers.

– In order to provide the telecom operators access to convergent, multimedia and “Web 2.0” services on their mobile devices companies are aiming to develop a service delivery platform that enables them to do so.

– For instance, in January 2017, HP announced an enhanced network platform HP SDP 2.0 incorporates software technologies for governance, management, and quality that help service providers take full advantage of the platform’s service-oriented architecture (SOA). Key Manufacturers Like

