Global Mobile Accelerator Market was valued US$ 2.5 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 9.4 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 18 % during forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Mobile accelerator is transforming businesses and equipped them to adjust to the digital environment by assigning them with the power to modify business applications, without need to acquire the skill sets of programming. Mobile accelerator market is mainly driven by the increasing need for improved customer experience, combined with the cost to hold a customer.

Increasing mobile traffic, mobile marketing is another reason to boost the growth of this market, as 50% of the digital ads budget is spent on mobile in 2016. Challenge faced by the mobile accelerator market is that in order to generate revenue, the data is shared with the third party vendors, thus, putting the consumers’ data at risk.

One of the prominent global telecom service providers presented customized solution to the top 10% of its clients. This is boosting the company’s revenue by more than 5%, indicating the importance of customer satisfaction. 86% of the customers are willing to pay additional in exchange for a better involvement and not more than 1% feel that, service vendors are able to meet their expectations on a regular basis. Gap between the supposed customer experience and actual experience needs to be reduced by increase in the actual experience as the supposed experience standards are set way higher, because of the strong competition.

Technological advancements, like the integration of cloud into various industry verticals is generating the need for expertise in these technologies as are becoming an integral part of business operations. As mobile accelerators enable that customization, without the need for expertise in those technologies, it have a wide scope.

Based on component, global mobile accelerators market is segmented into source optimization, network infrastructure optimization, client/device optimization. In terms of app type, the market is segmented into gaming, business, education, travel, entertainment, social networking, banking, health & fitness, e-commerce, and location based service app.

Asia-Pacific have many opportunities in the mobile accelerator market, region currently have 565 active tech hubs out of which more than 250 are in India only. Regulatory policies in the region, easily available and inexpensive skilled labor is making profitable not only for startups but also major multinationals as they are heavily in the region across various industry verticals. As almost every startup having mobile applications in its ecosystem, this can create a wide range of opportunities for the mobile accelerator market. Increasing internet and smartphone penetration in the region can also being a major contribution for the mobile accelerators.

Key players operated in market include Telefonaktiebolaget IM ericsson, Rockstart inc., Qualcomm inc., Mobidia technology inc., Ascom holding AG, Akamai Technologies, F5 Networks Inc, Yottaa Inc, Riverbed Technology Inc, Circadence, Nokia Siemens Networks, Mobixell Networks Inc, Juniper Networks Inc, Limelight Networks Inc, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Flash Networks Inc, and Propel Software Corporation.

Scope of Global Mobile Accelerator Market:

Global Mobile Accelerator Market by Component:

• Source Optimization

• Network Optimization

• Client/Device Optimization

Global Mobile Accelerator Market by App Type:

• Gaming

• Business

• Education

• Travel

• Entertainment

• Banking

• Health & Fitness

• E-commerce

• Social Networking

• Location Based Service Apps

Global Mobile Accelerator Market by End User:

• Content Providers

• Service Providers

• Network Infrastructure Providers

Global Mobile Accelerator Market by Geography:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operated in market include:

• TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET IM ericsson

• Rockstart inc.

• Qualcomm inc.

• Mobidia technology inc.

• Ascom holding AG

• Akamai Technologies

• F5 Networks Inc

• Yottaa Inc

• Riverbed Technology Inc

• Circadence

• Nokia Siemens Networks

• Mobixell Networks Inc

• Juniper Networks Inc

• Limelight Networks Inc

• Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

• Flash Networks Inc

• Propel Software Corporation.

