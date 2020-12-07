Global Marketing Cloud Platform Market was valued US$ 7.2 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 14.76 Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 9.48% during forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Major factors driving the global marketing cloud platform market include the growing implementation of content marketing software for personalized marketing and customer engagement, increased use of social media for advertising, development of the mobile marketing platform owing to a growing use of smart mobile devices, and the emergence of location-based marketing.

On the basis of marketing function segment, advertising emphasizes on the fact that the marketer is effectively making its product known to the target customers and is highlighting its benefits to the customers to drive sales. The publicizing marketing function involves the groundwork of branding and researching the needs of the target market. Publicizing is the process where the marketer communicates with the target market and customers. Promotion campaigns are communicated through numerous channels, like a television, radio, online, social media, and mobile devices. Social media is becoming an ever-popular medium for advertising campaigns, as it can be a very cheap way to reach various users.

On the basis of Deployment segment, Ease of access and faster deployment are the main reasons for the high implementation of the public cloud among global marketing cloud platform providers. The public cloud offers various benefits, like as scalability, reliability, flexibility, and remote location access. The public cloud comprises hosted services that are provided in a virtualized environment, developed using pooled shared resources, and accessible over the public network. Public cloud may be offered free of cost or on a pay-per-usage basis, depending upon the requirements of end-users.

Geographically, North America is projected to account for the largest market size in 2026, as the global marketing cloud technology has already penetrated in the region. The early implementation of digital marketing, presence of top players, and globalization of cloud services in North America are estimated to drive the global marketing cloud market in the region. Creativities in the region are investing heavily in the digital marketing initiatives and improving customer experience. In North America, the percentage of social media users, smartphone users, and ad spending is exceptionally high when compared with that of the other regions. Saturation of mobile devices in the US is more than 90%, followed by Canada. It provides marketers with a strong channel to target possible customers.

The report also covers the competitive landscape and profiling of the main technology vendors. These companies have implemented various strategies to provide the growing demand for global marketing cloud platform solutions and to strengthen their position in market. These strategies include mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product developments.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Marketing Cloud Platform Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Marketing Cloud Platform Market.

Scope of Global Marketing Cloud Platform Market:

Global Marketing Cloud Platform Market by Type:

• Platform

• Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

Global Marketing Cloud Platform Market by Platform:

• Customer Relationship Management Marketing Cloud Platform

• Software-As-A-Service Marketing Cloud Platform

• Business-To-Business Marketing Cloud Platform

Global Marketing Cloud Platform Market by Marketing Function:

• Advertising

• Branding

• Designing

• Sales Channel

• Communications

• Customer Support

Global Marketing Cloud Platform Market by Deployment Mode:

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

Global Marketing Cloud Platform Market by Vertical:

• Retail and Ecommerce

• Travel and Hospitality

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• IT and Telecom

• Media, Entertainment, and Gaming

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Education

• Others

Global Marketing Cloud Platform Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Adobe

• oracle corporation

• Salesforce

• IBM corporation

• SAP

• Selligent

• Pegasystems

• Fico

• Hubspot

• SAS

• Sitecore

• Nielsen

• Cheetah Digital

• Cision

• Hatchbuck

• Redpoint Global

• Optimove

• Mediamath

• Zeta Global

