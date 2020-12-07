Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market was valued US$ 1.8 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 5.2 Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 14.18% during forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

An integrated workplace management system is a software platform that aids organizations optimize the use of workplace resources, with the management of a company’s real estate portfolio, infrastructure and facilities assets. Integrated workplace management system (IWMS) technology as an advanced technology platform designed to help prominent organizations manage their RE/FM and asset portfolio more effectively. IWMS solution is usually packaged as a fully integrated suite or as individual modules that can be scaled over time.

However, lack of awareness regarding the importance of workplace & facility management and unexplored benefits of facility and workplace management are hampering the growth of the globally integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market in upcoming years.

The cloud deployment type is dominating the segment for an integrated workplace management system during the forecast period owing to increasing cloud-based application deployments. Also, the growing trend of adoption of cloud platform across various end-use industries has added extra value to this product market.

Manufacturing vertical is expected to hold the largest market size in the integrated workplace management system market. With the rapid technology implementation across the manufacturing vertical, the degree of competitiveness among organizations has increased extremely. Thus, organizations are keen to implement efficient workplace solutions in their manufacturing facilities.

North America is expected to leading the market for an integrated workplace management system during the forecast period. The region remains one of the fastest in the implementation of innovative technologies. In 2018, the U.S holds the highest share in the IWMS market, owing to increasing developments in smart building projects in the US. This has led to the usage of IWMS solutions for space management, asset and maintenance management, and real estate and lease management.

A recent development in global integrated workplace management system market: In July 2018, Trimble acquired Viewpoint, a leading supplier of scalable construction management software, to offer consumers a central workflow platform for delivering integrated, end-to-end construction management.

In July 2018, The Planon Group strengthened its position in Northern Europe by opening an office in Sweden, as there is an increasing demand for IWMS and lease accounting solutions in the Nordic market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market.

Scope of the Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market.

Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market, By Offering

• Solution

• Services

o Professional Services

 Consulting

 Integration and Deployment

 Support and Maintenance

o Managed Services

Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market, By Deployment Type

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market, By Vertical

• Public Sector

• IT and Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Real Estate and Construction

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Education

• Others

Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market

• IBM

• Oracle

• Trimble

• Accruent

• Planon

• ARCHIBUS

• Service Works Global

• Causeway Technologies

• SAP

• FSI

• FM:Systems

• iOFFICE

• Spacewell

• MRI Software

• Facilio

