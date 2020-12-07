Global Industrial Touchscreen Display market was valued US$ 835.3 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1484.76 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6 % during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Touchscreen displays act as an interaction point among various service providers and their end-users and help in enhancing and simplifying user experience while reducing labor costs for service providers. Touchscreen displays use resistive touch, surface acoustic wave, capacitive touch, and infrared technology to act as an interface between service providers and end-users. The industrial touchscreen display market is witnessing significant growth, due to fast changes in technologies in the industrial PC sector. The automotive manufacturing industry requires highly reliable touchscreen panels, as the industry needs displays with reliability, better durability, and ruggedness.

In terms of component, hardware segment has been sub-categorized into touch sensor, display, and controller. Among these display sub-segment accounted for nearly 54% share of the hardware segment of the market in 2017. This is primarily attributable to rising demand for next-generation display technologies such as LED, LCD, OLED, and others. The cost of display plays an important role in determining the cost of a panel.

In term of end-users, automotive segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2017. The food & beverages segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily attributable to high demand for next-generation that facilitates touchscreen panels from the food & beverages industry for use in food processing applications

Factor such as advancements in technology and growing needs in end-user will experience various industry verticals to deploy industrial touchscreen terminals. This deployment aims to develop end-user interaction through superior engagement platforms. Additionally, with rising labor costs, need for employing cost-effective solutions to reduce labor costs is increasing. However, their increasing costs and low availability of raw materials are affecting prices of industrial touchscreen displays. This is acting as a barrier in the adoption of the touchscreen display technology.

Geographically, The Europe market is expected to be leading contributor to the global Industrial Touchscreen Display market during forecasting period and further followed by North America and Asia Pacific. Furthermore, presence of a large number of manufacturers of display panels in North America has boosted the region of the global industrial touchscreen display market. Moreover, transformation of computing platforms and digitalization is an increasing trend that the industrial touchscreen display market is likely to witness in forecasting period. This is achieved by incorporating the latest-technology solutions and control automation methods into manufacturing equipment, commercial products, and test stations. Moreover, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand rapidly during forecasting period, due to ongoing technological innovations in the region.

The Scope of Global Industrial Touchscreen Display Market:

Global Industrial Touchscreen Display Market, by Type:

• Resistive

• Surface Acoustic Wave

• Infrared

• Others (Including Optical Imaging and NFI)

Global Industrial Touchscreen Display Market, by Component

• Hardware

• Software

Global Industrial Touchscreen Display Market, by End-Users:

• Oil & Gas

• Food & Beverages

• Chemical

• Others (Including Rubber, Plastics, and Paper & Pulp)

Global Industrial Touchscreen Display Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key Players Operating In Global Industrial Touchscreen Display Market:

• Advantech Co., Ltd

• Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

• Dell, Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• B&R Industrial Automation GmbH

• Elo Touch Solutions, Inc.

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• LG Electronics

• Planar Systems

• Kontron AG

• Schneider Electric S.E.

• Siemens AG

• Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

• Captec Ltd.

• American Industrial Systems.

• Elo Touch

• NEC

• TPK

• Flatvision

• Chimei Innolux

• AOPEN Inc

• Flytech Group

• FEC

• Sharp

• Posiflex

• Hisense

• Sed Electronics

• Bigtide

• Sinocan

• Galaxy

• Amongo

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Industrial Touchscreen Display Market Report at:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-industrial-touchscreen-display-market/24137/

