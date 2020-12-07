Digital Lending Platform Market research report is a resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry. The report not only takes into consideration all the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis but also gives all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period. This industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. The Digital Lending Platform Market report acts as a window to the industry which gives description of what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are.

The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are evaluated in the persuasive Digital Lending Platform Market report. The report gives market analysis by taking into account market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry. This market report estimates, Global market development trends for industry. The report also provides the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also performed here. Lastly, the report makes few important proposals for a new project of Digital Lending Platform Market before evaluating its feasibility.

Market Analysis: Digital lending platform market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 18.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 16,930.68 million by 2027. Increasing trend of digital banking is a driving factor for the market growth.

Major Competitors: The major players covered in the digital lending platform market report are Finastra, Fiserv, Inc., Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Sigma Infosolutions, FIS, Pegasystems Inc., Tavant, Abrigo, Roostify, Decimal Technologies, First American Financial Corporation, Mambu GmbH, CU Direct, Built Technologies, Inc., Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., Turnkey Lender, Ellie Mae, Inc. and DocuSign Inc., among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Digital Lending Platform Market Segmentation: Global Digital Lending Platform Market, By Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Model (On Premises, Cloud), Loan Amount Size (Less than US$ 7,000, US$ 7,001 to US$ 20,000, More than US$ 20,001), Subscription Type (Free, Paid), Loan Type (Automotive Loan, SME Finance Loan, Personal Loan, Home Loan, Consumer Durable, Others), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance Companies, P2P (Peer-to-Peer) Lenders, Credit Unions, Saving and Loan Associations), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Global Digital Lending Platform Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Rising Demand of Digital Lending platform

In May 2020, FIS launched automated portal integrated by FIS Real-Time Lending platform which streamlines and automates the PPP loan forgiveness process for small businesses. The new portal will enhance the customer base of the company.

Digital lending platform market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global digital lending platform market.

Table of Contents-Snapshot

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

