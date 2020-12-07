Collaborative Robot Market research report is a resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry. The report not only takes into consideration all the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis but also gives all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period. This industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. The Collaborative Robot Market report acts as a window to the industry which gives description of what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are.

Market Analysis: Global collaborative robot market is projected to register a CAGR of 55.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Major Competitors: Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are ABB, Universal Robots A/S, Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc, Rethink Robotics, KUKA AG, FANUC Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, Precise Automation, Inc., MRK-Systeme Gmbh, Energid Technologies Corporation, F&P Robotics AG, Productive Robotics, Inc., MABI ROBOTIC AG, Quanta Storage Inc., Franka Emika GmbH, AUBO Robotics, Techman Robots, Stäubli International AG, YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION, Comau S.p.A., Teradyne Inc., Automatica Kassow Robots, Vecna, Robotiq, OMRON Corporation among others.

Collaborative Robot Market Segmentation: Global Collaborative Robot Market By Component (Hardware and Software), Solution (Safety light Curtain, Safety Laser Scanner, Camera Based 3D Space Monitoring System, Safe Gripping), Safety Method (Speed and Separation Monitoring, Power and Force Limiting, Safety-Rated Monitored Stop, Hand Guiding), Payload Capacity ( Up to 5kg, 5Kg to 10Kg, and Above 10Kg), Application (Material Handling, Quality Inspection, Pick and Place/ Drop, Packaging and Pelletizing, Machine Tending, Molding Operations, Gluing and Welding, Test and Inspection, Assembly, Polishing, Lab Analysis, Entertainment, and Others), End User (Electrical and Electronics, Furniture and Equipment, Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, Pharmaceuticals, Plastics and Polymers, Metals and Machining, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Collaborative Robot Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Integration of IoT in robotics and improved human machine interface (HMI)

Lack of competencies with respect to faster cycle time

In October 2018, Shanghai Comau (China) released its e.DO robot in China. e.DO is an educational robot which is designed to help students learn STEM and vale education subjects and explore the robotics world in an innovative way. This product launch by the company brought an innovation with goodwill in the robotics industry.

A collaborative robot is capable of performing multiple tasks, as assisted by the humans. In contrast, autonomous robots are built to perform same task repeatedly and work independently. Collaborative robots have additional features, such as safety monitored stop, hand guiding, speed & separation monitoring, and power & force limiting.

