Consumer Network Attached Storage Market research report is a resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry. The report not only takes into consideration all the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis but also gives all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period. This industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. The Consumer Network Attached Storage Market report acts as a window to the industry which gives description of what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are.
The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are evaluated in the persuasive Consumer Network Attached Storage Market report. The report gives market analysis by taking into account market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry. This market report estimates, Global market development trends for industry. The report also provides the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also performed here. Lastly, the report makes few important proposals for a new project of Consumer Network Attached Storage Market before evaluating its feasibility.
Market Analysis: Global consumer network attached storage market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.8% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year. Increasing demand of centralized and micro-mobile data centres and rising need of video surveillance systems are the factor for the growth of this market.
Major Competitors: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global consumer network attached storage market are Western Digital Corporation, NETGEAR, Synology Inc., QNAP Systems, Inc., ASUSTOR Inc., ioSafe Inc., Thecus Technology Corp, Dell, Sunstar Company, Inc., Nasuni Corporation, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Boston IT Solutions (India) Private Limited, Kintronics, D-Link Corporation, NEC Corporation, Seagate Technology LLC, Zyxel Communications Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Drobo, Inc, IBM Corporation, NetApp and others.
Consumer Network Attached Storage Market Segmentation: Global Consumer Network Attached Storage Market By Design (Rackmount, Standalone, 1-Bay, 2-Bays, 4-Bays, 5-Bays, 6-Bays, Above 6-Bays), End- User (Residential, Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprise), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Global Consumer Network Attached Storage Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:
- Increasing adoption of hybrid storage arrays will drive the market growth
- Volatility in the currency rate which is affecting the revenue of the companies; also restricting the growth of this market
- In July 2016, Seagate Technology plc announced the launch of their Seagate NAS HDD 8TB which has the highest capacity drive for Network-Attached Storage, RAID and server storage. The main aim of the launch is to provide the professional huge capacity so that they can easily store manage their data
Global consumer network attached storage market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of consumer network attached storage market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Table of Contents-Snapshot
Chapter 1 Industry Overview
Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions
Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications
Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business
Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter 10 Market Dynamics
Chapter 11 Industry Forecast
Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source
