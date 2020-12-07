Global “Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Food Safety Testing and Technologies market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2026. This report also includes the overall study of the Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Food Safety Testing and Technologies industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Food Safety Testing and Technologies market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Food Safety Testing and Technologies market.

The global Food Safety Testing and Technologies market size is projected to reach USD 17600 million by 2026, from USD 16440 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4%% during 2021-2026.

Market Overview:

The growth of the food safety testing market is estimated to be high in most regions. Increase in foodborne illness outbreaks, implementation of stringent food safety regulations globalization of food supply, and availability of advanced technology capable of rapid testing are the major driving factors of this market.

The water safety testing & analysis market is projected to grow at a rapid pace due to stringent hygiene standards, mandatory need for pure drinking and utility water, and increase in government and private funding for tackling environmental issues.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Food Safety Testing and Technologies market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Food Safety Testing and Technologies industry.

The major players in the market include:

SGS (Switzerland)

Bureau Veritas (France)

Intertek Group (U.K.)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

ALS (Australia)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

Merieux NutriSciences (U.S.)

AsureQuality (New Zealand)

Microbac Laboratories (U.S.)

Romer Labs Diagnostic (Austria)

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Food Safety

GM Food Safety

Food Pathogen

Meat Speciation

Food Authenticity

Pesticide Residue

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Food Quality Supervision Bureau

Laboratory

Other

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Food Safety Testing and Technologies market?

What was the size of the emerging Food Safety Testing and Technologies market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Food Safety Testing and Technologies market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Food Safety Testing and Technologies market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Food Safety Testing and Technologies market?

What are the Food Safety Testing and Technologies market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Industry?

Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Food Safety Testing and Technologies Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Food Safety Testing and Technologies Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Application

­1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Food Safety Testing and Technologies Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Food Safety Testing and Technologies Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Food Safety Testing and Technologies Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Food Safety Testing and Technologies Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Food Safety Testing and Technologies by Country

6.1.1 North America Food Safety Testing and Technologies Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Food Safety Testing and Technologies Revenue by Country

6.2 North America Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Food Safety Testing and Technologies by Country

7.1.1 Europe Food Safety Testing and Technologies Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Food Safety Testing and Technologies Revenue by Country

7.2 Europe Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

11 Company Profiles

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Food Safety Testing and Technologies Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Food Safety Testing and Technologies Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

Detailed TOC of Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market

