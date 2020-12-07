Global “Food Service Packaging Market” Research Report 2020-2026 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Food Service Packaging industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Food Service Packaging market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Food Service Packaging market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Food Service Packaging market.

The global Food Service Packaging market size is projected to reach USD 45830 million by 2026, from USD 43150 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7%% during 2021-2026.

Market Overview:

Food service packaging is used to package processed and semi-processed food products.

The flexible packaging segment, by packaging type, accounted for the highest market share in the food service packaging market.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Food Service Packaging market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Food Service Packaging industry.

The major players in the market include:

AMCOR

DowDuPont

WESTROCK

BALL

HUHTAMAKI OYJ

SEALED AIR

BERRY PLASTIC

REYNOLDS GROUP HOLDING

INTERNATIONAL PAPER

DS SMITH

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Flexible

Rigid

Paper & Paperboard

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Fruits & Vegetables

Bakery & Confectionery

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Food Service Packaging market?

What was the size of the emerging Food Service Packaging market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Food Service Packaging market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Food Service Packaging market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Food Service Packaging market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Food Service Packaging market?

What are the Food Service Packaging market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Food Service Packaging Industry?

Global Food Service Packaging Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Food Service Packaging market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Food Service Packaging Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Food Service Packaging market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Food Service Packaging Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Food Service Packaging Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Food Service Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Type 1

1.4.3 Type 2

1.4.4 Type 3

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Food Service Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Application 1

1.5.3 Application 2

1.5.4 Application 3

1.5.5 Others

­1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Food Service Packaging Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Food Service Packaging Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Food Service Packaging Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Food Service Packaging, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Food Service Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Food Service Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Food Service Packaging Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Food Service Packaging Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Food Service Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Food Service Packaging Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Food Service Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Food Service Packaging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Food Service Packaging Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Food Service Packaging Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Food Service Packaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Food Service Packaging Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Food Service Packaging by Country

6.1.1 North America Food Service Packaging Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Food Service Packaging Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Food Service Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Food Service Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Food Service Packaging by Country

7.1.1 Europe Food Service Packaging Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Food Service Packaging Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Food Service Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Food Service Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

……………………………………………….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Company Profiles 1

11.1.1 Company Profiles 1 Corporation Information

11.1.2 Company Profiles 1 Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Company Profiles 1 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Company Profiles 1 Food Service Packaging Products Offered

11.1.5 Company Profiles 1 Related Developments

11.2 Company Profiles 2

11.2.1 Company Profiles 2 Corporation Information

11.2.2 Company Profiles 2 Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Company Profiles 2 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Company Profiles 2 Food Service Packaging Products Offered

11.2.5 Company Profiles 2 Related Developments

11.3 Company Profiles 3

11.3.1 Company Profiles 3 Corporation Information

11.3.2 Company Profiles 3 Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Company Profiles 3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Company Profiles 3 Food Service Packaging Products Offered

11.3.5 Company Profiles 3 Related Developments

11.4 Company Profiles 4

11.4.1 Company Profiles 4 Corporation Information

11.4.2 Company Profiles 4 Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Company Profiles 4 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Company Profiles 4 Food Service Packaging Products Offered

11.4.5 Company Profiles 4 Related Developments

11.5 Company Profiles 5

11.5.1 Company Profiles 5 Corporation Information

11.5.2 Company Profiles 5 Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Company Profiles 5 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Company Profiles 5 Food Service Packaging Products Offered

11.5.5 Company Profiles 5 Related Developments

………………………………………………………………………….

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Food Service Packaging Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Food Service Packaging Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

Continued…………………………………….

