Market Analysis: The Global Intelligent PDU Market is expected to reach USD 5.58 billion by 2025, from USD 1.25 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period to 2026.

Major Competitors: Some of the major players operating in the global intelligent PDU market are Cyber Power Systems (US), Raritan (US), Schneider Electric (France), Vertiv (US), Eaton (Ireland), The Siemon Company (U.S.), LEGRAND.COM(France), TIM Infratech(India), CYBER SWITCHING(U.S.), PDU Experts (U.K. ), NETRACK(India), Elcom International(India), Geist(U.S.), powertekpdus(Spain)among others.

Intelligent PDU market Segmentation: Global Intelligent PDU Market, By Type (Metered, Monitored, Automatic Transfer Switch), By Power Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase), By Application (Datacentres, Industrial Power Solutions, VoIP Phone Systems) and By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast

Global Intelligent PDU market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Increasing demand for cloud computing worldwide

Higher implementation cost of an intelligent PDU as compared to basic PDU

In 2014, Eaton (Ireland) company has launches rack (G3) power distribution units (PDUs). Power distribution units G3 models operate continuously without any interruption at temperatures up to 60 degrees Celsius. It is designed in such a way that IT and data centre manager effectively provide advanced power-monitoring capabilities.

The global intelligent PDU market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of intelligent PDU unit market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Table of Contents-Snapshot

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

