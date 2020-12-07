Global Freight and Logistics market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 5.5% from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Freight and logistics are the procedures of transporting goods and commodities by rail, trucks, road cars, and big vessels carrying containers and airplanes. It provides contract logistics, warehousing, value-added services, designs, and implements sophisticated integrated logistics solutions for complex global supply chains. The global freight and logistics market is driven by the increasing worldwide trade activities in the developing countries, rise in trade-related agreements and world logistics infrastructure, and technological developments in the logistics industry for fast delivery and supply chain. However, the rise in pollution level and high inventory cost & low warehousing space is restraining the market growth at the global level. Every region is involved in the import and export of goods and a rise in the adoption of green logistics solutions are likely to create profitable growth opportunities for the freight and logistics industry. Rapid development in the market would strengthen competition between logistics solution providers. Companies in the logistics industry are focusing on advancement in order fulfillment, delivery models, and value-added services are expected to restructure the last-mile delivery segment.

Based on the shipping type, the freight and logistics market has segmented into airways, railways, roadways, and waterways. The waterways segment has led the Freight and Logistics market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. The increasing inclination towards waterways logistics can be credited to the benefits offered, containing reliable and congestion-free transportation. The benefits provided by the waterways logistics containing better loading capacity, lower emissions, efficient transportation for payload, and optimum fuel usage in comparison to trucks and railcars are driving the segment growth in the freight and logistics market in the near future.

Geographically, the Freight and Logistics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Owing to the logistics industry developing rapidly in the region and the presence of developing countries such as China and India. The major economies in the region are witnessing quicker technological incorporation in the logistics process. In India, 80% of freight transfers by street, and the transport industry is accepting industry-leading tracking technology to aid trace and expect the specific delivery times. Thailand is including IBM and Maersk’s blockchain venture to modernize its shipment checking processes. Moreover, the handy government guidelines for the logistics sector in the region is fueling market growth in the coming years.

A report covers the recent development in the market for the global freight and logistic market. For example, in October 2019 FedEx Express package launched the first commercial drone-delivery service to residences in the US.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Freight and Logistics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Freight and Logistics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Freight and Logistics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Freight and Logistics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Freight and Logistics Market:

Global Freight and Logistics Market, by Shipping Type:

• Airways

• Railways

• Roadways

• Waterways

Global Freight and Logistics Market, by Service:

• Inventory management

• Packaging

• Warehousing

• Transportation

• Distribution

• Custom clearance

• Other

Global Freight and Logistics Market, by Service End-use Industry:

• Trade and Transportation

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing & Construction

• Retail

• Media and Entertainment

• Banking and Financial Services

• IT & telecommunication

• Others

Global Freight and Logistics Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Freight and Logistics Market, Major Players:

• Dsv Global Transports and Logistics

• Kuehne+ Nagel

• The Maersk Group

• Deutsche Post DHL

• DB Schenker Logistics

• C.H. Robinson

• Panalpina

• United Parcel Service

• FedEx Corp.

• Walmart Group

• Nippon Express

• XPO Logistics

• J.B. Hunt Transport Services

• Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

• Expeditors

• Penske Logistics

• Lineage Logistics

• Geodis

• Ceva Logistics

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Freight and Logistics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Freight and Logistics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Freight and Logistics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Freight and Logistics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Freight and Logistics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Freight and Logistics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Freight and Logistics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Freight and Logistics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Freight and Logistics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Freight and Logistics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Freight and Logistics Market Size Forecast (2019-2027)

