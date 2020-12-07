Global Talc Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX billion by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Increasing demand for talc from the automotive industry, rapid industrialization, and increasing R&D activities for the development of new grades of talc are opportunities for the growth of the talc market.

Global Talc market anticipated growing in a forecast period due to growing opportunities in the paper, plastic and coating applications. The major driving factors for the growth of this industry are increasing usage of paints and coatings in construction and industrial sectors and growth in demand for plastics in the automotive sector. Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing production of specialty micronized grade talc for plastic and increasing demand for talc in lightweight automotive plastic parts.

Based on deposit type, the talc market is segmented into Carbonate and Chlorite. Talc deposits are segmented according to the parent rock from which they originate. More than half of world production comes from carbonate type of deposit. Based on end-user type, the talc market is segmented into Ceramics, Paper & Pulp, Pharmaceutical, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, and Others. The paper and pulp industry remains the largest global end market for talc and is used as a filler to enhance opacity and improve printing properties. The automotive industry, ceramics industry and the paint and coatings industry are the other major consumers of talc.

Geographically, Global Talc market is segmented into five regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America accounted for the XX% market share in 2018 and it is expected to continue its dominance in the upcoming period. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to its growing manufacturing and infrastructural expansion.

The Scope Global Talc Market:

Global Talc Market, by Deposit Type:

• Talc Carbonate

• Talc Chlorite

Global Talc Market, By End-Use Type:

• Ceramics

• Paper & Pulp

• Pharmaceutical

• Paints & Coatings

• Plastics

• Others ( agriculture, food, mining )

Global Talc Market, by Region

• North-America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East

• Latin America

Key players analyzed in the Global Talc Market:

• Golcha Minerals

• Imerys

• IMI Fabi

• Mondo Minerals

• Nippon Talc

• American Talc Company

• Guangxi Guilin Longsheng Huamei Talc Development

• Haichen Minchem

• Hayashi-Kasei

• Minerals Technologies

• Jai Group

• Ningbo New Dragon International Trade Co.,Ltd

• Ningbo Lihe Magnetic Industry Co Ltd

• Shenzhen Huate Packing Co. Ltd Tianjin Branch

• U-talc Minerals (Kunshan) Co. Ltd

• X Shanghai Clirik Machinery Co. Ltd

• Hebei Hiwin Mineral Products Co. Ltd

• Haicheng Haizhou Hongri Talc Plant

• Liaoning AIHAI Talc

