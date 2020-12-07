Global Disk Based Data Fabric Market Dynamics

Disk based data fabric is a unified architecture. Various services or technologies can run on that architecture, which helps organizations to manage their data. Disc based data fabric is a proven software solution, which delivers unprecedented speed and unlimited scale to accelerate business across various end users. Various factors such as growing volume and variety of business data, growing demand for real-time streaming analytics, increasing adoption of cloud & advancement of In-Memory computing and increasing adoption of disc based data fabric by various end users such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, energy & utilities, and others to integrate storage systems for data management are driving the market growth over the forecast period.

However, factors such as lack of awareness pertaining to data fabric, cyber security concerns and lack of sufficiently technical infrastructure & workforce are restraining the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Disk Based Data Fabric Market is segmented by organisation size, by application, by end user and by Region. By End User, BFSI end user segment held 32.09% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. The ever-increasing speed of commerce and the growing digitisation of the organizations and increasing criminal intent of people are creating an extremely difficult problem for financial institutions. To deal with transaction processing gateways to manage high volume transactions end users are adopting disk based data fabric solutions. With these disc based data fabric solutions, transactions can be analysed in real-time for suspicious patterns as compared against historical purchase history to detect fraud in real time and deliver a decision on the legitimacy of a transaction in real time. By application, GRC (Governance, Risk and compliance) management application segment held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. Disc based data fabric solutions allows organizations to estimate, control, monitor, govern, and mitigate the business and regulatory risks in an organized way.

By geography, APAC held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period owing to increasing smart city initiatives in China and India. Various factors such as flexible economic conditions, increasing digitalisation initiatives in India and China, increasing adoption of Internet of things and smart technologies by various end user and growing presence of major global players in this region are driving the APAC disc based data fabric market over the forecast period. APAC is followed by North America and Europe. North America is expected to hold xx% of market share over the forecast period owing to technological advancements, presence of major players and increased adoption of cloud-based technologies across various industry verticals. Denodo Technologies (U.S.) is major market players in North America disc based data fabric market. Denodo is the leader in disc based data fabric as it provides data access, data governance and data delivery capabilities across the broadest range of enterprise, cloud, big data, and unstructured data sources without moving the data from their original repositories. Denodo’s customers across every major industry have gained significant business agility and ROI. Denodo transforms the way organizations innovate and operate their businesses by unifying their data assets in real time and making data ubiquitous and secure to all users and business applications.

Report covers in-depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, supply-side and demand side indicators and company profiles of market leaders, potential players, and new entrants. Key players operating in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches and patents to increase their regional presence and business operations.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Disk Based Data Fabric Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Disk Based Data Fabric Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Disk Based Data Fabric Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Disk Based Data Fabric Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Disk Based Data Fabric Market

GLOBAL DISK BASED DATA FABRIC MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

• SMEs • Large enterprises

GLOBAL DISK BASED DATA FABRIC MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Business process management • Customer experience management • GRC management • Fraud detection, and security management • Others

GLOBAL DISK BASED DATA FABRIC MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END USER

• BFSI • Healthcare • Manufacturing • IT & telecommunication • Media & entertainment • Energy & utilities • Others

GLOBAL DISK BASED DATA FABRIC MARKET SEGMENTATION BY REGION

• North America • APAC • Europe • MEA& Africa • South Africa

GLOBAL DISK BASED DATA FABRIC MARKET MAJOR PLAYERS

• Denodo Technologies (U.S.) • Global IDs (U.S.) • IBM Corporation (U.S.) • Informatica (U.S.) • NetApp Inc. (U.S.) • Oracle Corporation (U.S.) • SAP SE (Germany) • Software AG (Germany) • Splunk (U.S.) • Talend (U.S.) • VMware Inc. (U.S.) • HP Enterprises (U.S.) • Teradata Corporation (U.S.) • Trifacta (U.S.) • Syncsort Inc. (U.S.)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Global Disk Based Data Fabric Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-disk-based-data-fabric-market/65804/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com