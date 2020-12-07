Global Electric Scooter Batteries Market was valued at USD xx Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach USD xx Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Electric Scooter Batteries Market by region and on the key players’ revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long-term impact on the market.

Global Electric Scooter Batteries Market Dynamics

Electric Scooters have become massively popular over the last five years. This influx of electric scooters means that there will be a demand for batteries that regulate the charging process within these vehicles. Electric Scooter batteries have a tough life subjected to extreme operating temperatures, hundreds of partial cycles a year, and changing discharge rates, electric scooter batteries are designed for approximately a decade of useful life in most cases. Factors such as growing monetary incentives & subsidies pertaining to electric scooter battery, low operating and maintenance costs, increasing adoption of electric scooter sharing services in China, United States, Germany, and France are driving the electric scooter batteries market over the forecast period.

However, factors such as lack of charging infrastructure, lack of universal design and performance standards, and high cost of electricity are restraining the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Electric Scooter Batteries Market is segmented by battery type, by application, and by Region. By battery type, Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) battery held 37.87% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. Li-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery. Lithium-ion batteries are commonly used in a portable electric scooter. Various benefits of Lithium-ion batteries such as low maintenance, the high energy density of lithium-ion is typically twice that of the standard nickel-cadmium, the less self-discharge as compared to nickel-cadmium and lead-acid are driving the market growth of Li-ion battery market growth over the forecast period. Li-ion battery segment is followed by NiMH and lead-acid battery segment. NiMH battery type is expected to hold xx% of market share over the forecast period owing to the benefits offered by these batteries such as high charging-discharging efficiency, high charge density, and lightweight.

By geography, Europe held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of electric scooters in Germany, France, Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Factors such as well-developed infrastructural developments, the presence of major OEMs, and the growing implementation of new technologies and stringent government regulations are driving market growth in this region. Europe is followed by APAC and North America. AAPC market represents a substantial but so far untapped and potential opportunity for electric scooter battery makers, as well as for the economies in general. Currently, the APAC Electric scooter battery market is dominated by players from only three countries such as China, Japan, and Korea. In 2019, these 3 economies held more than 60% market share in the APAC Electric scooter battery market. Factors such as growing awareness among consumers to adopt clean energy transportation to curb vehicular emissions, rapid urbanization, and increasing affordability of e-scooters, growing research and development activities are driving the market growth in this region.

The report covers in-depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, supply-side, and demand-side indicators and company profiles of market leaders, potential players, and new entrants. Key players operating in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, and patent to increase their regional presence and business operations. Shenzhen Believe Technology Co., Ltd is emerging as a major market player in electric scooter battery market. Shenzhen Believe Technology Co., Ltd is China-based company that started with lithium battery pack factory developed into an integrated high-tech company of development design and sale of electric scooter battery products. BLV committed to offer reliable rechargeable lithium power management solutions. Shenzhen is based on the domestic market and pays high attention to the foreign market, they produce customized electric scooter battery solutions for customers from Germany, Canada, American, Japan, etc. Shenzhen focuses on the development of power battery, energy storage systems, consumer electronics, and application-oriented field of power. Their production factories are managed by advanced quality &production management system.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Electric Scooter Batteries Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Electric Scooter Batteries Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Mild Hybrid Vehicles Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Electric Scooter Batteries Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Electric Scooter Batteries Market

Global Electric Scooter Batteries Market Segmentation by Battery Type

• Lead-acid

• Li-ion

• NiMH

Global Electric Scooter Batteries Market Segmentation by Application

• 2-Wheel Electric Scooter

• 3-Wheel Electric Scooter

• 4-Wheel Electric Scooter

Global Electric Scooter Batteries Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• South Africa

Global Electric Scooter Batteries Market Major Players

• Kingbopower Technology (KBP)

• Shenzhen Optimum Nano Energy (Optimum)

• Samsung SDI

• Shenzhen Believe Technology (Shenzhen)

• Sunbright power

• Sanyo

• Sony

• Panasonic

• LG

• Chilwee

• AJC batteries

• genZe

• Mahindra

• Piaggio

