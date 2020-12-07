Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 29.8% % from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.

Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market:

Indonesia is one of South-east Asia’s biggest markets, records car sales about 1 Mn units annually. The Indonesia government goals for EVs to make up a minimum of 20 % of total local vehicle sales by the year 2025, decreasing the country’s dependency on imported fossil fuels & permitting Indonesia to exploit its abundant nickel assets, which is a main substantial for making lithium-ion batteries. According to MMR, Country strategies a chain of incentives to increase the production of EVs.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy wants electric vehicle & battery manufacturers to make a downstream industry for its supplies of substantial for making lithium-ion batteries. Aiming to become an electric vehicle hub for the global market, Indonesia expects that companies will start electric vehicle manufacturing by 2022 & for the market share of electric vehicles to touch 20 percent of total car production by 2025.

In August 2019, the Indonesia government announced the very first rules to encourage electric vehicle production and its sale. To motivate manufacturers, it declared export funding incentives & lowered import taxes on the capital goods & supplies needed on manufacturing lines. To motivate domestic car buyers to switch to electric vehicles, the government has announced that it will streamline the luxury tax, currently applies to cars, to account for 〖CO〗_2 emissions rather than engine size.

The country expects that a Japanese firm, Toyota, & a South Korean company, Hyundai, will have financed US$3 Bn in manufacturing facilities by 2022, the Indonesia government has aimed to begin production of electric vehicles by the tear 2022. However, one main concern for big global players is that government will declare special incentives on local battery manufacturers. As part of ABB’s promise to support Indonesia, in boosting the adoption of electric vehicles in-country, ABB introduced its 2020 Smarter Mobility Innovation Forum on January 30, 2020. The planned meeting was held in the provision of the increasing electric vehicle market in the country, which is certainly gaining pace.

Indonesia will be the next rising electric vehicle hub on the global platform. Indonesia’s impending market & the government rules which are ready to be functional during the forecast period will open doors towards the electric vehicle boom.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market make the report investor’s guide.

Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market, By Type

• BEV

• PHEV

• HEV

Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type

• Two Wheeler

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicle

Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market Key Players

• BMW

• Mercedes Benz

• Bollinger

• Bollore

• Microlino

• Mistubishi

• Nissan

• Peugeot

• Smart

• Tesla

• ABB

• Eaton

• AVL

• Alfen

• Delphi Automotive

• Volkswagen.

