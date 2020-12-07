The global Huntington’s disease treatment market was valued US$ 1.53 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach 3.23 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 46.68% during a forecast period.

Market Introduction:

Huntington’s disease is a rare genetic condition that affects the brain and results in the degeneration of the nerve cells. It occurs between the age of 30 and 50 and worsens with time. The disorder usually becomes fatal after 20 years of its occurrence. The symptoms of the targeted disorder include depression, mood swings, amnesia, involuntary movement, and weight loss. It is associated with Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s as well as other health complications. Huntington’s disease can be diagnosed through CT scans and MRIs.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth and advancement in the treatment process and machinery used to treat such disease are the leading factors for market growth. On-going scientific research responsible for awareness about Huntington’s disease amongst the population is considered as one of the major factors driving the growth of Huntington’s disease therapeutics market. Medical needs across the globe are seeking the attention of scientists and researchers to develop a therapy for Huntington’s disease. Furthermore, high investment by the pharmaceutical companies involved in the R&D sector to develop innovative and curative drugs for the disease is fuelling the growth of the global HD treatment market as there is no proper treatment available. Besides, the presence of alternative therapies, including speech therapy, psychotherapy, and physiotherapy strongly contributed and increased the potential of the market growth for Huntington’s disease therapeutics.

However, due to the presence of stringent regulation and policies, the number of approved drugs is limited, hampering the availability of the drug in the market whereby, hindering the market growth in the coming years.

Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market Segment analysis:

Based on the drug type segment, tetrabenazine is expected to dominate the overall market demand in the coming forecast as it is the only drug approved by the US FDA for the treatment of chorea in Huntington’s disease. Tetrabenazine provides significant benefits in the treatment of chorea associated with HD. Health-care providers need to screen patients carefully before initiating treatment with this medication due to the adverse effects of tetrabenazine. In the future, additional long-term and comparative studies would be useful for further clarification of the role of tetrabenazine in the treatment of HD-associated chorea. According to IQVIA, US sales of tetrabenazine tablets 12.5 mg and 25 mg were ~$ 0.119 Bn in the year 2019, projected to show significant growth during the forecasted period.

Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate Huntington’s disease treatment market, the US is the major contributor with a reported market share of ~ 65.59% in the base year and is estimated to show steady growth during the forecasted period. The on-going R&D activities and investment by pharmaceutical companies in the region are projected to run the innovation of highly effective and improved drugs for the treatment of Huntington’s disorder. Furthermore, advancement in technology and the presence of numerous vendors based on small and large sales are majorly participating to invest in this market will boost the market growth in the coming years.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to show substantial market growth owing to its economic stability. Europe is estimated to hold the second-largest share in the market owing to the growing aging population along with rising research and development activities aiming at Huntington’s disease in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

Recent Advances in the Treatment of Huntington’s Disease: Targeting DNA and RNA:

Recent developments in gene therapy, including antisense oligonucleotides, small interfering RNAs, and gene editing are bringing new hope to the Huntington’s community. This step is expected to contribute to the market growth on another level in terms of value.

The report also helps in understanding Global Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market

Global Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market, By Drug Type

• Tetrabenazine

• Antidepressants

• Antipsychotic Drugs

• Tranquilizers

• Others

Global Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market, By Treatment

• Symptomatic therapy

• Disease-modifying therapy

Global Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market, By End-Users

• Hospital

• Clinics

• Online Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Others

Global Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

• AmpliPhi Biosciences Corp

• Ceregene Inc

• Lundbeck

• Prana Biotechnology Limited

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

• Cortex Pharmaceuticals Inc

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

• Auspex Pharmaceuticals

• SOM Biotech

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Siena Biotech

• Raptor Pharmaceutical

• Pfizer

• Palobiofarma

• Omeros

• Ipsen

• Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

