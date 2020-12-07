Global Superwetting Surfactants Market was valued US$ 675 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow around US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

The superwetters are the substrate wetting agents that efficiently decrease the surface tension, which rises the contact between substrate and liquid. This helps in solving multiple problems at the same time in many end-use industries, like paints & coatings, agriculture, and other industrial applications. Also, this multi-functional characteristic of the superwetting surfactants helps its usage in developing high-performance coatings and varnishes formulations. The product has special spreading and wetting property which makes it applicable in the agricultural adjuvants.

The demand for the product in the agrochemicals to increase their performance in the agriculture industry is the key factor driving the growth of the global superwetting surfactants market. The important physical properties of these types of surfactants like superb spreading, good solubility in water & organic solvents, and high polymer content favors their demand in the paints & coatings industry. Also, the rising global demand for label packaging delivers a nutritive and product information. The color, design, and appearance of the ink is a critical factor considered in attracting the customers. Likewise, the global coatings industry is observing noticeably high demand from the key end-users, like building & construction, automotive, and consumer durables. The superwetting surfactants are used in emerging the coating formulations mainly for the hard-to-coat surfaces like metals, wood, and composites. This is expected to boost demand for the product in the future. For example, in Evonik, the superwetting surfactants DYNOL 960 and DYNOL 980 are based on unique siloxane chemistry. Offering superior equilibrium and dynamic surface tension reduction, the DYNOL 900 series plays a crucial role in achieving superior coatings under certain application techniques, like air-assisted or airless spray applied coatings and inkjet inks.

On the other hand, the cost related to the product is expected to hinder the global superwetting surfactants market growth in the future.

The market in Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of the global superwetting surfactants market in 2018, because of the extensive use of superwetting surfactants coatings, varnishes, and agrochemicals. In Asia-Pacific, the agricultural sector is the largest consumer of agrochemicals in the globe. With the advent of agricultural adjuvants to improve the performance of several agrochemicals, for example, pesticides, fungicides, fertilizers, and herbicides, the product is expected to witness healthy growth in demand. The rapid growth of the leading end-use industries, like automotive, construction, consumer goods, and agrochemicals is expected to boost the demand for the superwetting surfactants in this region.

The North American market register for the second-largest share of the global market followed by APAC. Development in the agricultural sector and reconstruction activities in this region is expected to favor market growth in the future.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Superwetting Surfactants Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Superwetting Surfactants Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Superwetting Surfactants Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Superwetting Surfactants Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Superwetting Surfactants Market

Global Superwetting Surfactants Market, By Type

• Organic surfactants

• Silicone-based surfactants

• Fluoro-surfactants

• Others

Global Superwetting Surfactants Market, By Application

• Agricultural adjuvants

• Paints & coatings

• Cleaning

• Printing inks

• Overprint varnishes & primers

• Adhesives

• Others

Global Superwetting Surfactants Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Superwetting Surfactants Market

• Evonik

• AGC SEIMI CHEMICAL CO.

• Ashland

• BYK

• BASF SE

• Ethox Chemicals LLC

• Siltech Corporation

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Jiangxi Tiansheng New Materials Co., Ltd.

• BRANDT

• Others

