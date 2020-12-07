Global Construction Additives Market was valued at USD 22.19 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX.28 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of X.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic impact on Global Construction Additives Market by region and on the key players’ revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long-term impact on the market.

Global Construction Additives Market Dynamics

Construction additives are an important component of the chemical, mineral, and fiber industry and are playing an increasingly important role in the construction & building industry. These additives are used to improve the quality as also the durability of structures. Globally, the construction industry contributes about 9% of the global GDP and plays a crucial role in every economy. Globally, there is a trend of increasing urbanization and the formation of mega-cities.

Rising living standards and the aging population have a direct impact on the building and construction industry. Construction additives industry has a variety of products, ranging from admixtures to flooring chemicals, sealants, grouts, minerals, fabrics, and water-treatment chemicals. These products find extensive usage in the construction industry. The strength of concrete is increasing dramatically due to the addition of construction additives. Various factors such as increasing urbanization, growing awareness pertaining to usage of construction additives, stringent regulations regarding building and construction material, and growing building and construction industry in developing countries are driving the market growth over the forecast period.

However, factors such as established infrastructure in developed countries, fluctuating costs of raw materials and energy, and unstable economic conditions are restraining the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Construction Additives Market is segmented by type, by end-users and by region. By type, the chemical type segment held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. Chemical type additives consist variety of additives such as a wide range of concrete admixtures, asphalt additives, polymer flooring, protective coatings, adhesives, and sealants. Demand for chemical adhesives is primarily driven by improving standards in building construction markets. Various factors such as less water content and easy workability of the chemical compound, increasing applications of chemical compounds in complex reinforcement models are driving the market growth of chemical type segments over the forecast period.

By end-users, the commercial end-user segment held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. Factors such as rapid developments of shopping centres, offices, malls, colleges, schools, universities, and hospitals and hospitality sector in emerging economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, and India and growing use of innovative products and materials in construction activities are driving the market growth over the forecast period.

By geography, APAC held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period owing to increasing construction projects in China and India. The construction market in the Asia Pacific is the largest in the world, where 65% of the world’s total cement is produced. China is leading the APAC construction additives market over the forecast period owing to an increase in both new construction and improvement and repair projects, as well as a higher volume of additives used to improve construction quality. China has a large, low-cost labour pool, which makes construction less expensive and reduces the necessity for more durable, additive-fortified concrete. India held the second largest market share in the APAC construction additives market in 2019 and is expected to continue its position over the forecast period mainly due to the government efforts to divert investment into construction projects. India is home to a significant number of unoccupied housing stock and non-residential facilities, limiting the need for new buildings that might increase the demand for construction additives.

The report covers in-depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, supply-side and demand-side indicators and company profiles of market leaders, potential players, and new entrants. Key players operating in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, and patents to increase their regional presence and business operations.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Construction Additives Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Construction Additives Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Construction Additives Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Construction Additives Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Construction Additives Market

Global Construction Additives Market Segmentation by Type

• Chemical

• Mineral

• Fiber

Global Construction Additives Market Segmentation by End User

• Residential

• Commercial

• Infrastructure

Global Construction Additives Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• South Africa

Global Construction Additives Market Major Players

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Sika Group (Switzerland)

• The Dow Chemical Co. (U.S.)

• W. R. Grace and Company (U.S.)

• RPM International Inc (U.S.)

• CHRYSO Group (France)

• Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

• Mapei S.p.A (Italy)

• Fosroc (U.K.)

• Cico Group (India)

• Yasham

• Mapei South Africa (PTY) Ltd.

• Clariant

• Croda International Plc.

