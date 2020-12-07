North America OTA Testing Market is expected to reach US$ 2.8 Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.



North America OTA testing market is segmented into the offering, technology, type, and application. Based on an offering, the North America OTA testing market includes hardware and services. By technology, the market includes 5G, LTE, UMTS, GSM, and CDMA. On the basis of type, market comprises of cellular OTA, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and others. Telecommunication and Consumer Devices, mobile phones, laptops, notebooks, and tablets, data card, and modems, automotive & transportation, intelligent transportation system, autonomous vehicles, smart city, industrial.

Over-the-Air or OTA testing will become crucial for engineers for evaluating and certifying the reliability as well as performance characteristics of wireless devices, needed for both mobile and fixed location. The number of smart cities worldwide has been increasing at a rapid pace, which is expected to significantly increase the number of wireless and smart connected devices. Two main drivers that will necessitate OTA testing include the level of integration of the mobile or wireless devices under test (DUT) that will increase significantly. Second, at the millimeter wave frequencies, where the signal absorption rates are much higher, and requires the need for beam focusing.

On the basis of technology, Growth of the OTA testing market is propelled by the evolving 5G technology and the increasing IoT market. Still, OTA testing acting as a non-ideal solution for devices with large form factors acts as a restraint for the growth of the overall market. Big challenges for the OTA testing market is antenna array complexity, antenna calibration, and antenna irregularity.

Based on the type, the cellular segment is expected to dominate the global OTA testing market, in terms of revenue. But, by industry vertical, the consumer electronics segment is projected to conduct the global OTA testing market share in the same year.

North America is one of the major markets for OTA Testing where U.S. and Canada are the two major regions profiled under this report. US held the largest share for the North America OTA Testing market due to the increase in wireless devices and mobiles for proper transferring and passage of information.

Key players operate on the market are, Cetecom, ETS Lindgren, Electromagnetic Test, Inc., Testilabs, Octoscope, Inc., Verkotan, Intertek, Bureau Veritas, SGS, Spirent Communications, Bluflux, LLC, Element Materials Technology, National Technical Systems, Anritsu, Keysight, Rohde & Schwarz, Eurofins, UL, MVG.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive North America OTA Testing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding North America OTA Testing Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the North America OTA Testing Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the North America OTA Testing Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the North America OTA Testing Market

North America OTA Testing Market by Offering

• Hardware

• Services

North America OTA Testing Market by Technology

• 5G

• LTE

• UMTS

• GSM

• CDMA

North America OTA Testing Market by Type

• Cellular OTA

• Wi-Fi

• Bluetooth

North America OTA Testing Market by Application

• Telecommunication and Consumer Devices

• Mobile Phones

• Laptops

• Notebooks

• Tablets

• Data Card and Modems

• Automotive & Transportation

• Intelligent Transportation System

• Autonomous Vehicles

• Smart City

• Industrial

North America OTA Testing Market by Geography

• North America

• US

• Canada

Key Players operating in the North America OTA Testing Market

• Cetecom

• ETS Lindgren

• Electromagnetic Test, Inc.

• Testilabs

• Octoscope, Inc.

• Verkotan

• Intertek

• Bureau Veritas

• SGS

• Spirent Communications

• Bluflux, LLC

• Element Materials Technology

• National Technical Systems

• Anritsu

• Keysight

• Rohde & Schwarz

• Eurofins

• UL

• MVG

