Global Cloud DLP Market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Global Cloud DLP Market is segmented by component, services, organization size, vertical and geography. Component is splits into solution and services. Services is further classified as managed and professional. Organization size is divided into SMEs and Large enterprises. Geography wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Key driving factor for this market include the achievement of regulatory compliances, heavy increase in cloud adoption, and the increasing employee mobility and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend. As enterprises are using public and private cloud opportunities that Office 365, Box, and Amazon Web Services toward enhancing their operational agility and mobile workforce productivity, and lowering the costs which has created demand for Data Loss Prevention solutions has rising. However, the law enforcement agencies are promoting efficient and effective use of technology toward protecting individual and organization data.

Based on component, Cloud DLP is a comprehensive data security solution that ensures information loss prevention overall the cloud environment. Cloud DLP addresses the data security needs when the data is at risk. The cloud DLP solution assist organizations in preventing the access to confidential data from external environments. It also assist network administrators control the data transfer internally among the end-users. Moreover, it maintains the visibility and control needed to comply with privacy and data protection regulations.

On the basis of organization size, large enterprises sub segment among the organization segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. Large enterprises have been operating in a highly saturated market, wherein, they are left behind with limited growth opportunities. As these enterprises are larger in size and have various types of IT infrastructure.

In terms of geography, APAC region is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period majorly due to the he heavy increase in cloud adoption, and the increasing employee mobility and BYOD trend are expected to drive the demand for cloud DLP.

Scope of the Global Cloud DLP Market is

Global Cloud DLP Market, by Component:

• Solution

• Service

Global Cloud DLP Market, by Services:

• Managed Service

• Professional Service

Global Cloud DLP Market, by Organization Size:

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Cloud DLP Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

The major key players that influence growth of Global Cloud DLP Market includes:

• Digital Guardian

• Mcafee

• Forcepoint

• Symantec

• Check Point Software Technologies

• CA Technologies

• Cisco Systems

• Netskope

• Zsclaer

• Trustwave

• Clearswift

