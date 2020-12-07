Global Healthcare Workforce Management Systems Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2019 at CAGR of XX %.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Global Healthcare Workforce Management Systems Market is segmented by product, delivery mode, end user, and geography. Product segment is bifurcated as software and services. Delivery mode segment is classified as cloud-based, web-based and on-premise. An end-user segment is divided into hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living centers, and long-term care facilities and other healthcare institutions. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Healthcare workforce management systems assist to manage and maintain the productive workforce in healthcare organizations by providing software and services for the workforce management, cost management, and employee engagement. Healthcare Workforce Management Systems helps to manage top talent in tracking patient’s recovery, these systems have fast become an integral part of the healthcare sector. Increasing need to curtail healthcare costs through effective management of healthcare workforce is trending the overall global healthcare workforce management systems market. However, issues related to data security concerns will restrain market growth.

Standalone and software segment is expected to dominate the market growth, owing to its wide applications in healthcare workforce management. Support & Maintenance Services update costs pose a significant challenge for solution vendors to attract healthcare providers to implement workforce management systems at their facilities. The data privacy and security risks are also some of the factors hindering the growth of the workforce management systems market.

The Asia Pacific is going to emerge as the highest growth region in the healthcare workforce management systems market in forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Rising awareness, rapid growth in the healthcare industry, increasing number of public and private hospitals in this region will fuel the Healthcare Workforce Management Systems Market in the Asia Pacific region.

Some of the key players in the healthcare workforce management systems market are Ultimate Software Group, Inc., Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc., Atoss Software, Workday, Inc., IBM Corporation, Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc., GE Healthcare (Api Healthcare), Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, and SAP AG.

The Scope of the Global Healthcare Workforce Management Systems Market

Global Healthcare Workforce Management Systems Market, by Product

• Automatic Meter Reading

• Advanced Metering Infrastructure Software

• Standalone

• Integrated

• Services

• Support & Maintenance Services

• Optimization Services

• Implementation Services

• Education/Training Services

• Others

Global Healthcare Workforce Management Systems Market, by Delivery Mode

• Cloud-Based

• Web-Based

• On-Premise

Global Healthcare Workforce Management Systems Market, by End-User

• Hospitals

• Nursing Homes

• Assisted Living Centers

• Long-Term Care Facilities

• Other Healthcare Institutions

Global Healthcare Workforce Management Systems Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Playser Global Healthcare Workforce Management Systems Market

• Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

• Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc.

• Atoss Software

• Workday, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• GE Healthcare

• Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

• Mckesson Corporation

• SAP AG

• Kronos, Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Timeware

• Allocate

• Workforce Software Group Inc.

• Nice Systems

• Active Ops Limited

