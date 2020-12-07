Global Unified Network Management Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 16 % during the forecast period.

Global Unified Network Management Market Overview:

Unified network management is the supervision of both wired and wireless networks through a single interface. A unified network management product must make common network functions controllable from a single console. Such functions include provisioning, planning, configuring, monitoring, handling exceptions, logging and reporting. The console should comprise elements that are unique to wireless management, such as connection reliability, spectrum management and supplementary security alarms. The growing implementation of technology from corner to corner in countless industry verticals has led the integration of cloud solutions and other latest IT technologies in organisations for their operations. This influences their operations along with advancement in their performance by minimizing lost time and superior fault determination. The report presents the analysis of Global Unified Network Management Market with regards to different segments, geography and role of several small & large companies in the market. At the same time the report study has also analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Unified Network Management Market Dynamics:

The most known & reliable LAN deployment type is the wireless network type, as it requires substantial low costs to setup as compared to other types. The market is also accelerated by bring your own device culture (BYOD) and forthcoming architectures like SDN. Software Definite Network is one of the most considerable technologies in the field of networking. Presently several industries are much focused and introduced strategies around SDN technology as it carry on its penetration with growing consumer base. The foremost add-ons in the SDN architecture is the availability of software-based centralized software organiser which now facilitates the abstraction of underlying networking infrastructure for numerous network services and applications. The unified network management tools are empowered to collect more granulated insights and encounter faults in runtime. The increasing market presence of SDN is expected to drive the unified network management market. Likewise, the cumulative demand for innovative analytical tools and analytics applications from businesses combined with the ability to deliver improved cyber security and progressive analytics are the main factors driving the unified network management market.

Global Unified Network Management Market Regional Analysis:

As per geography, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to experience the rapid growth with CAGR XX% during forecast period comparing all other regions in the market. The growth in this region is mainly attributed to large number of SMEs performing their business to larger networks and in turn resolving complexities in network management. This region is anticipated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027. In growing economies of Asia Pacific possesses several industries which are installing state of the art network management systems in their organizations and hence creating lucrative opportunities for the market growth of global unified network management. Cloud penetration in Asia Pacific increases as numerous businesses are adopting cloud solutions for their operations. The necessity for the proficiency to manage the complex network will grow in future, which is also expected to fuel the market in the Asia Pacific. Similarly, the report covers the detail analysis of all the regions such as, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Their growth rate and the reason for growth along with the expected value to be reached by end of the 2027 are mentioned in the final report.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Unified Network Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Unified Network Management Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Unified Network Management Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Unified Network Management Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Unified Network Management Market Report:

Global Unified Network Management Market, By Enterprise Size

• Small and Medium Enterprise

• Large Enterprise

Global Unified Network Management Market, By Solution

• Network Performance Management

• Network Monitoring Management

• Network Configuration Management

• Network Security Management

• Network Application Management

Global Unified Network Management Market, By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud

Global Unified Network Management Market, By End User

• Telecommunication & IT

• Education

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Government

• BFSI

• Other End Users

Global Unified Network Management Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Unified Network Management Market

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Extreme Networks

• Aerohive Networks

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• Broadcom Inc. (CA Technologies, Inc.)

• NetScout Systems, Inc.

• Riverbed Technology, Inc.

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

• Juniper Networks, Inc.

