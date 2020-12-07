Global Video Surveillance Storage Market was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of COVID-19 pandemic impact on Global Video Surveillance Storage Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till July 2020 and expected short term and long-term impact on the market.

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Dynamics:

The process of storing real-time video data produced by surveillance cameras on storage devices is video surveillance storage. At a later date, the data can then be retrieved for investigation of some incident or behaviour as proof of a situation in either files or block format. Video monitoring systems are used, among other items, for campus security, hospital and patient protection, stadium security, airport security, and police safety. In addition, video surveillance cameras are used to take important screenshots.

To raise the global video surveillance storage market, an increase in investments in technology and defence against terrorist attacks, an increase in the trend of smart city initiatives across the globe, an increase in the focus of Artificial Intelligence on video surveillance systems and an increasing trend of IoT solutions are expected. In addition, a growth in the need for highly effective and time-saving surveillance systems at affordable costs is a key factor driving the global storage market for video surveillance. Furthermore, an increase in demand for real-time data in the law enforcement field for proof of incidents and individuals is anticipated over the forecast period to fuel the global market for video surveillance storage. The adoption of cloud-based database services is expected to provide the video surveillance storage market with opportunities for growth. For instance, The Seagate SkyHawk 14 TB hard drive was released in March 2019 by Seagate. The Seagate SkyHawk 14 TB hard drive is intended for video recorders on the network. With the Seagate SkyHawk 14 TB hard drive, an AI model is provided to support frame recognition streams.

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market is segmented by Storage Media, by Deployment, industry vertical, and Organization Size, Product, and by region. By Storage Media, SSD is anticipated to account for a major share during the forecast period in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period owing to the ability of an individual both on entering and exit along with the direction. In the upcoming years, the increasing need for SSD Storage Media to handle and further synchronise with several different channels using a single console is expected to boost the growth. By Deployment, Cloud-based held the highest market share in 2019 due to the growth of the Cloud-based component market is due to the ability to obtain more detailed data needed to have the exact count of visitors. The companies have invested heavily in designing more Cloud-based that can work without losing the efficacy of people-counting systems in harsh environments.

By industry vertical, retail segment held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period due to the retailers are widely deploying counter-based devices by counting and monitoring customers within the stores as they help in-store analytics. Person counting systems enable retailers to generate key performance indicators (KPIs) for employee optimization. By Organization Size, Direct Attached Storage (DAS) segment held the largest market share due to the wide acceptance of retailers such as retail stores, supermarkets, and shopping malls, transportation, corporate, hospitality, banking and financial institutions, and others, broad acceptance of Direct Attached Storage (DAS) people counting systems. In addition, technical developments in Direct Attached Storage (DAS) people counting systems are expected to generate tremendous opportunities for Direct Attached Storage (DAS) people counting systems soon, such as 4D Direct Attached Storage (DAS) people counting Product.

By geography, global Video Surveillance Storage market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, ME & Africa, and South America. Among these, North America held the highest market share of xx% in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period owing to the growing demand across various end-user industries for advanced product in this region. The service in the market in APAC is forecasted to expand a significant pace on account of the growing penetration of internet as well as digitization in countries such as India, China, Korea, etc.

Report covers in-depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, supply-side and demand side indicators and company profiles of market leaders, potential players, and new entrants. Key players operating in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches and patents to increase their regional presence and business operations.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Video Surveillance Storage Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Video Surveillance Storage Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Video Surveillance Storage Market the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Video Surveillance Storage Market

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Segmentation by Storage Media

• HDD

• SSD

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Segmentation by Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-Premises

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Segmentation by Industry Vertical

• Education

• Gaming

• Transportation

• Government

• Aerospace & Defense

• Media & Entertainment

• Retail

• Banking Financial Services and Insurance

• Others

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Segmentation by Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Segmentation by Product

• Storage Area Network (SAN)

• Network Attached Storage (NAS)

• Direct Attached Storage (DAS)

• Video Recorders

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• ME & Africa

• Latin America

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Major Players

• Cisco

• Hitachi

• Dell

• Honeywell

• Avigilon

• NetApp

• Bosch

• Seagate

• Quantum

• Schneider Electric

• Fujitsu

• Wester Digital

• BCDVideo

• Cloudian

• Spectra Logic

• Micron Technology

• Nexsan

• RAIDIX

• Infortrend

• Rasilient System

• Intransa

• PIVOT3

• IDIS

• AXIS Communications

• VIVOTEK

• huperLab

• Milesight

• Secure Logiq

• Promise Technology

• D-Link

• ADATA

• Toshiba

• Hikvision

• Uniview

• Qognify

