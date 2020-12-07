Contact Centre Software Market is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027 in terms of revenue with CAGR of XX% in the forecast period 2019-2027.

The contact central includes one or more call centrals, but may include other types of customer contact, as well. A Contact Centre Software Market is generally part of an enterprise’s overall customer relationship management strategy. The contact central software offers competitive advantages to organizations by helping them to increase productivity through the automation of inbound and outbound operations of a contact central.

The increasing demand for enhanced communication between customers and organizations through multiple channels, including voice, web, and social media, has encouraged vendors to offer economical contact central solutions to clients. However, the high initial investment incurred when integrating new age solutions with legacy systems is one of the major restraints for the Contact Centre Software Market. The contact centre software is a communication and collaboration application that enables users to resolve inbound queries and manage outbound to serve or acquire customers. The key factor driving the growth of contact Centre Software Market is contextual communications which have made contact between customers and companies driven by the context.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Contact Centre Software Market is majorly segmented by component, Service, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region. Based on Component, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) segment accounted for a major revenue share in 2017 owing to the high demand for quick resolution of queries over calls. In terms of organization size, The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the contact centre software market during the forecast period. By vertical, the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) vertical are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period in the Contact Centre Software Market. Customers expect faster query resolution and instant service. Digitization has transformed the way customer interacts with BFSI organizations.

In terms of region, North America has been a predominately concerned market toward the adoption of Contact Centre Software Market solutions and services. The high adoption of cloud, mobile, analytics, and social media among enterprises across various industry verticals has helped Contact Centre Software Market to grow in North America. Asia-specific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Contact Centre Software Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Contact Centre Software Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Contact Centre Software Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Contact Centre Software Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report for Global Contact Centre Software Market

Global Contact Centre Software Market, By Component

• Software

o Reporting and Analytics

o Intelligent Virtual Assistants

o Security

o Dialers

o Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)

o Call Recording

o Others

• Service

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

Global Contact Centre Software Market, by Development Type

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Contact Centre Software Market, By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Global Contact Centre Software Market, By Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Consumer Goods and retail

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecom

• Government

• Travel and Hospitality

• Media and Entertainment

Global Contact Centre Software Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Contact Centre Software Market

• 3CLogic

• 8×8

• Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

• Ameyo

• Aspect Software

• Avaya

• BT

• Cisco

• Enghouse Interactive

• Fenero Five9

• Genesys

• Huawei

• IBM

• Mitel

• NEC NICE

• Oracle

• RingCentral

• SAP

• Solgari Unify

• Verizon

• Vocalcom

• West Corporation

• Zen desk

• ZTE

