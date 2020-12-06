Analytics as a Service Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Analytics as a Service market for 2020-2025.

The “Analytics as a Service Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Analytics as a Service industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

Download Free Exclusive Free Sample PDF along with few company profiles

https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/6772517/analytics-as-a-service-market

The Top players are

IBM

Oracle

DXC Technology

HPE

SAS

Google

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

EMC

GoodData

Microsoft. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

Descriptive Analytics On the basis of the end users/applications,

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Retail and Wholesale

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Telecommunication and IT

Energy and Utility

Travel and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics