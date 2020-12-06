Logistics Service Market Report Coverage: Key Growth Factors & Challenges, Segmentation & Regional Outlook, Top Industry Trends & Opportunities, Competition Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Projected Recovery, and Market Sizing & Forecast.

A recent market research report added to repository of Credible Markets is an in-depth analysis of “ Global Logistics Service Market ”. On the basis of historic growth analysis and current scenario of Logistics Service market place, the report intends to offer actionable insights on global market growth projections. Authenticated data presented in report is based on findings of extensive primary and secondary research. Insights drawn from data serve as excellent tools that facilitate deeper understanding of multiple aspects of global Logistics Service market. This further helps users with their developmental strategy.

This report examines all the key factors influencing growth of global Logistics Service market, including demand-supply scenario, pricing structure, profit margins, production and value chain analysis. Regional assessment of global Logistics Service market unlocks a plethora of untapped opportunities in regional and domestic market places. Detailed company profiling enables users to evaluate company shares analysis, emerging product lines, scope of NPD in new markets, pricing strategies, innovation possibilities and much more.

Key players in the global Logistics Service market covered in Chapter 4:

Deutsche Post DHL Group

UTi Worldwide Inc.

Panalpina

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

XPO Logistics Inc.

Americold Logistics, LLC

The Maersk Group

ZTO Express

Dsv Global Transports And Logistics

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Db Schenker Logistics

Kuehne+Nagel

Yunda Express

Yuantong Express

Geodis

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

SNCF Logistics

FedEx Corp

Ceva Holdings LLC

Kenco Group

STO Express

SF Express

United Parcel Service, Inc.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Logistics Service market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Roadways

Waterways

Rail

Airways

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Logistics Service market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Government & Public Utilities

Healthcare

Industrial Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer Goods

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, and market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions:

United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Global Logistics Service Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

Chapter 3 Value Chain of Logistics Service Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Logistics Service Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Logistics Service

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Logistics Service

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Logistics Service Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

Chapter 4 Players Profiles

Chapter 5 Global Logistics Service Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Logistics Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Logistics Service Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Logistics Service Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Logistics Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Logistics Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Logistics Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Logistics Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Logistics Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Chapter 6 North America Logistics Service Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7 Europe Logistics Service Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Logistics Service Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Logistics Service Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 South America Logistics Service Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 Global Logistics Service Market Segment by Types

Chapter 12 Global Logistics Service Market Segment by Applications

Chapter 13 Logistics Service Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Logistics Service Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Logistics Service Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Logistics Service Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Logistics Service Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Logistics Service Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Logistics Service Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Logistics Service Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Logistics Service Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Logistics Service Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Logistics Service Market Forecast Under COVID-19

Chapter 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

The report can answer the following questions:

• North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Logistics Service industry.

• Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Logistics Service industry.

• Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Logistics Service industry.

• Different types and applications of Logistics Service industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

• Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2026 of Logistics Service industry.

• Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Logistics Service industry.

• SWOT analysis of Logistics Service industry.

• New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Logistics Service industry.

Impact of Covid-19 in Logistics Service Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Logistics Service market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

