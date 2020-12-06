Bitumen Market Report Coverage: Key Growth Factors & Challenges, Segmentation & Regional Outlook, Top Industry Trends & Opportunities, Competition Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Projected Recovery, and Market Sizing & Forecast.

A recent market research report added to repository of Credible Markets is an in-depth analysis of “ Global Bitumen Market ”. On the basis of historic growth analysis and current scenario of Bitumen market place, the report intends to offer actionable insights on global market growth projections. Authenticated data presented in report is based on findings of extensive primary and secondary research. Insights drawn from data serve as excellent tools that facilitate deeper understanding of multiple aspects of global Bitumen market. This further helps users with their developmental strategy.

This report examines all the key factors influencing growth of global Bitumen market, including demand-supply scenario, pricing structure, profit margins, production and value chain analysis. Regional assessment of global Bitumen market unlocks a plethora of untapped opportunities in regional and domestic market places. Detailed company profiling enables users to evaluate company shares analysis, emerging product lines, scope of NPD in new markets, pricing strategies, innovation possibilities and much more.

Key players in the global Bitumen market covered in Chapter 4:

Total S.A.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

China Petrochemical Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

BP PLC

Chevron Texaco Corporation

Marathon Oil Corporation

Shell International BV

Calumet Specialty Partners Ltd. LP

Nynas AB

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Bitumen market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Paving Grade Bitumen

Hard Grade Bitumen

Oxidized Grade Bitumen

Polymer Modified Bitumen

Bitumen Emulsions

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Bitumen market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Road Construction

Waterproofing

Paints & Coatings

Inks & Dyes

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, and market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions:

United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Global Bitumen Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

Chapter 3 Value Chain of Bitumen Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Bitumen Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Bitumen

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Bitumen

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Bitumen Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

Chapter 4 Players Profiles

Chapter 5 Global Bitumen Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Bitumen Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Bitumen Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Bitumen Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Bitumen Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Bitumen Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Bitumen Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Chapter 6 North America Bitumen Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7 Europe Bitumen Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Bitumen Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 South America Bitumen Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 Global Bitumen Market Segment by Types

Chapter 12 Global Bitumen Market Segment by Applications

Chapter 13 Bitumen Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Bitumen Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Bitumen Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Bitumen Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Bitumen Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Bitumen Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Bitumen Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Bitumen Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Bitumen Market Forecast Under COVID-19

Chapter 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

The report can answer the following questions:

• North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Bitumen industry.

• Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Bitumen industry.

• Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Bitumen industry.

• Different types and applications of Bitumen industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

• Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2026 of Bitumen industry.

• Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Bitumen industry.

• SWOT analysis of Bitumen industry.

• New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Bitumen industry.

Impact of Covid-19 in Bitumen Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Bitumen market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

