The report titled “Display Driver IC Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Display Driver IC market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Display Driver IC industry. Growth of the overall Display Driver IC market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Display Driver IC Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Display Driver IC industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Display Driver IC market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Texas Instruments

National Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor

NXP

Linear Technology

Maxim IC

Power Integrators

iWatt

Macroblock

Fairchild

Semtech

Silicon Tech Technology

Supertex

Austria Microsystems

Infineon Technologies

Intersil Corporation

Rohmn. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Display Driver IC market is segmented into

LCD

LED

OLED

TFT Based on Application Display Driver IC market is segmented into

Entertainment

Infotainment

Retail

Education

Banking