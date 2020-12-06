The report titled “Graph Database Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Graph Database market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Graph Database industry. Growth of the overall Graph Database market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Graph Database Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Graph Database industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Graph Database market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

AWS

Neo4j

Orientdb

Teradata

Tibco Software

Franz

OpenLink Software

Marklogic

Tigergraph

MongoDB

Cray

Datastax

Ontotext

Stardog

Arangodb

Sparcity Technologies

Bitnine

Objectivity

Cambridge Semantics

Fluree

Blazegraph

Memgraph. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Graph Database market is segmented into

RDF

Property Graph Based on Application Graph Database market is segmented into

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government and Public

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities