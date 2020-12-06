The Global Table Sugar Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Sudzucker Group (Germany),Tate & Lyle (United Kingdom),Imperial Sugar (United States),Nordic Sugar A/S (Denmark),C&H Sugar (United States),American Crystal Sugar (United States),Cargill (United States),American Sugar Refining (United States),Taikoo (Hong Kong),Wholesome Sweeteners (United States)

Table sugar is also called as granulated sugar. It refers to sucrose, a disaccharide of glucose as well as fructose. Sucrose is formed naturally in plants, from which table sugar is refined. Table sugar is made by sugarcane and beet. There are various applications of the table sugar including bakery, beverages, confectionery, ice cream and dairy and others. Table sugar is most commonly used in baking.

The global table sugar market is highly fragmented by the presence of numerous small and large vendors. The key players are increasingly competing against each other to increase their market reach and to meet the growing needs of consumers. The factors on which the manufacturers are competing involve pricing strategy, service, and quality of sugar. They are also trying to gain a firm foothold in the market by offering attractive customer based offers.

Market Trends:

Huge Demand for Beet Sugar

Increasing Demand of Fructose Corn Syrup

Market Drivers:

Expanding Sugar Crop Production

High Consumer Preference

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

