the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2019 market shares for each company.

Production plants, their capacities, global production, and revenue are studied. Also, the Caustic Soda Market Sales growth in various regions and R&D status are also covered.

the global and Chinese total market of Caustic Soda market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand, and Chinese import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Caustic Soda Market Report Segmentation:

Product Type:

Membrane cell process

Diaphragm cell process

Mercury cell process

Application:

Alumina

Inorganic Chemicals

Organic Chemicals

Food, Pulp & Paper

Soap & Detergents

Textiles

Water Treatment

Steel/Metallurgy – Sintering

Key Players:

DOW

Olin

Tata Chemicals

Solvay

FMC

OXY

Formosa Plastics

Ineos

AkzoNobel

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical

Tosoh

Hanwha Chemical

Nirma