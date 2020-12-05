Aluminium Market analysis is provided for the Global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of Aluminium market. Aluminium Industry report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players.

Aluminium Market Report Segmentation:

Product Type:

Aluminum billets series 1000

Aluminum billets series 3000

Aluminum billets series 6000

Others

Application:

Transportation Industry

Packaging Industry

Construction Industry

Electronics Industry

Others

Key Players:

Rusal

Rio Tinto

Alcoa

EGA

Yinhai Aluminum

Xinfa Group

Norsk Hydro

Alba

Chalco

SNTO

Noranda Aluminum

Glencore

Matalco

Jiangyin Tianyang Metal

Wanji

Kumz

Aluar

Henan Haihuang